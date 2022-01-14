Notification Center

Timekettle's translator earbuds break language barriers, bring in simultaneous translation

Timekettle
By Timekettle
Advertorial by Timekettle: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
In today’s world, we find ourselves in situations where we need to speak a foreign language more and more often. It could be a new business partner, a new exchange student acquaintance, or it could just be us traveling abroad across many different countries.

We can’t speak all the languages, can we now?

Virtual translators on our smartphones have kind of made it easier to communicate in those situations, but Timekettle is focusing on products that specifically make it easy and effortless to communicate with absolutely no language barriers.


What we have here are the Timekettle M2 earbuds. You will notice they come in a curious-looking case that splits into two. That’s because, depending on how you choose to use the M2 earbuds, you can share one of them with another person, making cross-language conversation that much easier.

Check out the Timekettle M2 here


So, how exactly can we use the Timekettle M2?


  • As normal earbuds — enjoy music, take phone calls, activate your phone’s voice assistant
  • Translate through phone — one user speaks through the earbuds, the other - through the paired phone
  • Continuous translation — leave your phone next to a speaker and get continuous translation of their words (like for lectures)
  • Share earbuds — users get one earbud each, speak into the earbuds to beam translated speech to the other partner
  • Learn a language — get a head start with some common phrases to make your trips easier


Timekettle takes translation to the next level by utilizing AI and an always online mode — you get access to 40 different languages and 93 accents for fast and accurate translation. Don’t worry, if you can’t ensure constant Internet connection, you can also prepare for your travel by activating offline mode and downloading the basic language data you will be needing.

When it comes to simply enjoying your music, the Timekettle M2 utilizes Qualcomm aptX for improved Bluetooth audio, so the earbuds can still double as your daily drivers as well. The earbuds can last for 6 hours on their own, and up to 30 hours total use time with the charging case.


To ensure comfort and fit, the Timekettle M2 are a non in-ear design — just regular earbuds. However, those that prefer an in-ear fit can take a look at the Timekettle WT2.

The Learnywhere feature makes it easy to spruce up on some phrases, no matter where you are — waiting at the airport, chilling in the dorm, or just walking your daily commute, you can always squeeze in some learning time.

Check out the Timekettle M2 here


The Timekettle M2 will cost you $129, but if you decide to get the online-only version (no offline translation), they go down to $99 instead. Check them out below and never be constrained by language barriers again!

