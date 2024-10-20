See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Google is about to improve how it checks apps on your Android phone for malware

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
An Android phone has the Google Play Store on its display listing the top free apps available from the app store front.
Seeking to protect 3 billion users from malware attacks, Google Play Protect scans 200 billion Android apps every day. Back in May, during Google I/O, the company announced a new security feature that it said would be coming with Android 15. Google Play's live threat detection will use Google Play Protect's AI capabilities to keep an eye on an app's request for sensitive permissions and how these apps interact with other apps and services.

If live threat detection spots something suspicious, the app is sent to Google for review and users will be warned. If this review confirms that the app is malicious, Google will then disable the app. Interestingly, the testing done to look for suspicious behavior is conducted on-device using a system that preserves users' privacy. This is done via the use of Google's Private Computer Core which allows Google to "protect users without collecting data." This is a cloud-based service that uses cryptography to enable secure and private computations of sensitive data.

Before the end of the year, Google's live threat detection will be found in Android handsets made by Google Pixel, Honor, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Transsion, and other manufacturers. This feature should cut down on the abuse of permissions by attackers looking to steal personal data from device owners by getting permission to use a phone's microphone, camera, and more to complete that task.

Notification an Android user receives when an app requests a sensitive permission.
Permission prompt received by Android user when an app requests a dangerous permission. | Image credit-Google

Last month we passed along a report from Cyber News that listed the 50 most dangerous apps in the Google Play Store based on the number of dangerous permissions each app requests. Google Messages and Facebook were among the top five apps on that list. The top five dangerous permissions requested by these apps include:

  1. Post Notifications
  2. Write external storage
  3. Read external storage
  4. Camera and Record Audio (tie)
  5. Read media images

Google last month asked developers to submit a form "If your app requests the use of high-risk or sensitive permissions (for example, SMS or Call Log). If so, Google says that developers "may be required to complete the Permissions Declaration Form and receive approval from Google Play." The form must be submitted by the end of this month. If the form is not received in time, developers will be blocked from updating their apps in the Play Store.

According to Forbes, Google might give some apps until the end of the year to straighten out their code.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to get, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 needs softer edges too
Just like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to get, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 needs softer edges too
Chrome for Android adds background playback for "listen to this page" feature
Chrome for Android adds background playback for "listen to this page" feature
Sonos considers high-end headphones after Ace sales struggle, says report
Sonos considers high-end headphones after Ace sales struggle, says report
Why wait for iPhone Slim? "iPhone 16 Light" might be what you need instead of iPhone 16 Pro
Why wait for iPhone Slim? "iPhone 16 Light" might be what you need instead of iPhone 16 Pro
Gurman: Apple's iPad Mini gets an AI upgrade, but the real magic is yet to come
Gurman: Apple's iPad Mini gets an AI upgrade, but the real magic is yet to come
The flagship-grade 16/256GB OnePlus 12R is more affordable on Amazon right now
The flagship-grade 16/256GB OnePlus 12R is more affordable on Amazon right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless