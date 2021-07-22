This little-known new iPadOS 15 feature is a good step forward for keyboard users

This little-known new iPadOS 15 feature is a good step forward for keyboard users0
However, I've always been bothered by how little keyboard support iPadOS has in general. You can't use your iPad keyboard to navigate through the home screen or in menus, you can't really use it for most games either. When you get a keyboard for your iPad, you best be aware that it's only for writing in text fields and text apps, not much else.
iPad keyboard home screen navigation, finally
Indeed, without even tinkering with accessibility settings, on iPadOS 15 you can finally navigate through your iPad's home screen with the arrow keys on your keyboard.
This seemingly tiny feature that we've had on Android tablets forever is only now apparently making its way to iPadOS with the current betas of version 15. It's a good sign that maybe by the final iPadOS 15 release this fall, we'd be able to fully navigate through our iPads' operating system with the keyboard.
As it stands, in the current iPadOS public beta 15.0 we're only able to navigate with a keyboard through the home screen and the search results in Settings. Not just anywhere in the Settings app, sadly.
Apple is finally getting serious about iPad keyboard support?
For a while now Apple has been advertising the iPad Pro models together with a keyboard, and occasionally as computer replacements, so this has been long overdue.
Until now, if you wanted your iPad keyboard to actually do anything beyond writing text or triggering a few shortcuts, you had to tinker with the accessibility settings and enable a feature called "Full Keyboard Access". That feature's description reads "Use an external keyboard to control your iPad", but shouldn't that be a default thing? Hopefully soon it will be.