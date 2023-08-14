Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Lionel Messi to get a second documentary series on Apple TV+

Apple
Lionel Messi to get a second documentary series on Apple TV+
If you get a documentary on your life, it means you’re pretty important. But getting two documentaries (done at the same time!) means you’re dominating whatever field you’re in. Just like Lionel Messi does.

Soccer – or football, as five billion people around the world call it – is for sure not terribly popular in the US, but when a giga-star like Messi shows up and joins the MLS (Major League Soccer), the interest rises sharply (via 9to5Mac).

In order to convert more MLB/NBA/NHL fans into avid soccer devotees, Apple is relying on some Hollywood-level documentaries to stir up the hype vibe even further. Back in June, we reported on a four-part series that was in the making, which will follow Messi’s rights and wrongs at the World Cup events throughout the years. The last edition of the World Cup tournament was held in Qatar in 2022 and – guess what – the final was won by Messi’s team, Argentina.

So, Apple TV+ is going to host not only that documentary but another one, too: this time, it will be focused on Leo Messi’s MLS debut season and path to goals and wins. This one is reported to be longer than the World Cup four-part production: the MLS documentary is expected to consist of six episodes. Both projects are being produced by Smuggled Entertainment and are promising exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi. So far there are neither titles nor release dates attached to both projects.

The second documentary event is executive produced by Tim Pastore, Emmy Award winner for the breathtaking Free Solo (which also won Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards).

Apple and soccer? How come?


Yes, “Apple and soccer” does not sound like a match made in heaven, but “Apple and money”... that’s more like it. The Cupertino giant offers the soccer streaming service MLS Season Pass – which doubled its paid subscription users just because of Lionel Messi’s coming to Inter Miami in July. Hey, there are more things to sell than just the iPhone!

Popular stories

Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Scoop up the Jabra Elite 7 Active at a lower price with this sweet Amazon deal
Scoop up the Jabra Elite 7 Active at a lower price with this sweet Amazon deal
Lionel Messi to get a second documentary series on Apple TV+
Lionel Messi to get a second documentary series on Apple TV+
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumors hint at possible camera and display upgrades
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumors hint at possible camera and display upgrades
Zuckerberg: “Time to move on”, Musk: “Perhaps you’re a modern-day Bruce Lee”
Zuckerberg: “Time to move on”, Musk: “Perhaps you’re a modern-day Bruce Lee”
You can now add music to your photo carousels on Instagram
You can now add music to your photo carousels on Instagram
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is now much more affordable at Amazon UK
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is now much more affordable at Amazon UK
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless