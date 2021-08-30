LineageOS now supports these new phones, including one Samsung Galaxy

LineageOS now supports these new phones, including one Samsung Galaxy0
LineageOS is a free mobile operating system, based off of Google's Android and featuring open-source software which any budding or expert developer can delve into and modify to their heart's desire. It's a refreshing change from the two mainstream OS's we're so used to seeing, and has attracted millions of users around the world already.
- Xiaomi Redmi K40 (alioth)
- Xiaomi Mi 11X (alioth)
- Xiaomi POCO F3 (alioth)
- Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro (vayu) *Note: If this link doesn't work, it's because it's the latest newcomer and its page hasn't gone live like the others.*
- Samsung Galaxy M20 (m20lte)
These five are the previously unsupported devices that will now be able to run LineageOS's newest version.
Make sure you download the right version corresponding to your phone model, as trying to install the wrong LineageOS version could brick your phone and require a factory reset, erasing your data.
That's not the end of today's news, however. Along with the names above joining the LienageOS party, the following select devices will also now be eligible for an upgrade from 17.1—which they already supported—to LineageOS 18.1, which is the latest update and is based on the current Android 11.
- Fairphone 3 (FP3)
- BQ Aquaris X (bardock)
- BQ Aquaris X Pro (bardockpro)
- Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (a5y17lte)
- Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) (a7y17lte)
Again, the codenames to the right will take you directly to the corresponding Wiki page with instructions on how to install the new version.
As XDA Developersreports, this latest version, which is based on Android 11, includes welcome new features—only some of which include refreshing versions of the Music and Recorder apps, built-in device backup, icon pack support, as well as dark mode support on all of the operating system's native apps.