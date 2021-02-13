Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
LG Android

Budget LG phone impresses in first leaked renders

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 13, 2021, 11:42 AM
Budget LG phone impresses in first leaked renders
Leaker Evan Blass has shared the first renders of the LG W41 series.

The range, which consists of the standard W41, W41 Plus, and W41 Pro, will succeed last year's LG W31 series. If that doesn't ring a bell, that's probably because this is a niche range, targeted squarely at India.

So, what do we know about the LG W41?


Well, not a whole lot. For starters, the standard version apparently carries the model number LMK610. The phones will likely leave behind the notched design of their predecessors in favor of a pinhole display. Blass also claims that the new handsets will feature a rear quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. For reference, last year's LG W31 Plus sports a triple camera array with a 13MP main unit. 

Other specs are unknown at the moment, and it goes without saying that more information will trickle out in the coming months. The W31 duo was revealed in November last year. 

The LG W41 could be among the last LG phones. The smartphone wing has been struggling for quite a while and it appears that most efforts made to salvage it have failed to produce desirable results. 

In 2018, the company introduced some organizational changes and a year later, it shook up the top ranks in hopes of turning around the business. Last year, it tried to breathe new life into its smartphone unit by introducing the Velvet and the dual-screen Wing. 

In December last year, it was reported that the company would outsource the design and manufacture of low and mid-end handsets and concentrate its efforts on premium smartphones.

In early January, the South Korean manufacturer played down a now-deleted report that claimed that it was planning to wind down the smartphone business, before admitting a few days later that it was "considering all possible measures, including sale, withdrawal and downsizing of the smartphone business.”

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra blind camera comparison
Popular stories
The microSD card is dead! What’s next?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G beats S20 & S10 to set new UK pre-order record

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra blind camera comparison
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020
Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Popular stories
If you have this app on your Android device, you need to uninstall it immediately!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless