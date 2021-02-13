Budget LG phone impresses in first leaked renders
Leaker Evan Blass has shared the first renders of the LG W41 series.
The range, which consists of the standard W41, W41 Plus, and W41 Pro, will succeed last year's LG W31 series. If that doesn't ring a bell, that's probably because this is a niche range, targeted squarely at India.
So, what do we know about the LG W41?
Well, not a whole lot. For starters, the standard version apparently carries the model number LMK610. The phones will likely leave behind the notched design of their predecessors in favor of a pinhole display. Blass also claims that the new handsets will feature a rear quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. For reference, last year's LG W31 Plus sports a triple camera array with a 13MP main unit.
The LG W41 could be among the last LG phones. The smartphone wing has been struggling for quite a while and it appears that most efforts made to salvage it have failed to produce desirable results.
In 2018, the company introduced some organizational changes and a year later, it shook up the top ranks in hopes of turning around the business. Last year, it tried to breathe new life into its smartphone unit by introducing the Velvet and the dual-screen Wing.
In December last year, it was reported that the company would outsource the design and manufacture of low and mid-end handsets and concentrate its efforts on premium smartphones.
In early January, the South Korean manufacturer played down a now-deleted report that claimed that it was planning to wind down the smartphone business, before admitting a few days later that it was "considering all possible measures, including sale, withdrawal and downsizing of the smartphone business.”