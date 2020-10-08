LG W31 specs and picture leaked ahead of official launch
Under the hood, LG W31 houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and 4GB RAM. The listing also reveals that the phone's display has 720x1600 resolution, but there's no mention of the size.
Based on previous rumors, the W31 should also pack a triple-camera setup (13MP+12MP+2MP), as well as a secondary 16-megapixel camera in the front. LG W31 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and will run Android 10 at launch.
Considering the phone's specs, especially the chipset inside, it's unlikely that we'll see the LG W31 in the US. A different variant equipped with a Qualcomm processor would be more suitable, but we doubt LG will make the effort.