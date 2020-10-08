Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

LG Android

LG W31 specs and picture leaked ahead of official launch

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 08, 2020, 5:40 PM
LG W31 specs and picture leaked ahead of official launch
The Google Play Console has become a source of information regarding upcoming smartphones from major manufacturers. The most recent device that was listed in the Google Play Console is a mid-range smartphone under the LG brand, the W31.

An image of the phone and partial information about its specs were recently discovered in the Google Play Console (via MySmartPrice), which points to an imminent launch. LG W31 looks quite standard for a mid-range handset; it features a small, waterdrop-style notch and relatively thin bezels on the left and right sides.

Under the hood, LG W31 houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and 4GB RAM. The listing also reveals that the phone's display has 720x1600 resolution, but there's no mention of the size.

Based on previous rumors, the W31 should also pack a triple-camera setup (13MP+12MP+2MP), as well as a secondary 16-megapixel camera in the front. LG W31 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and will run Android 10 at launch.

Considering the phone's specs, especially the chipset inside, it's unlikely that we'll see the LG W31 in the US. A different variant equipped with a Qualcomm processor would be more suitable, but we doubt LG will make the effort.

