LG V60 rumor round-up: Specs, features, price, release date





Now, what do we know about the LG V60? Not much apparently, as any major leaks are yet to make their way to our ears, but this can't stop us from coming up with some educated guesses as to what the upcoming flagship phone would carry on deck.





Design & Display





When it comes to the design, we don't really expect any surprises from LG and we think we have a pretty good understanding of what the phone will look like and what features it will offer. We expect the V60 to have a traditional design, with no foldable mumbo-jumbo involved, though there's a very high possibility of a Dual Screen version in the cards, similarly to the LG G8X ThinQ. The V60 or a spin-off will likely come with the second screen folio case that allows you to just snap your phone to the accessory and double your screen real estate. While this sounds like a great and ingenious solution to the foldable phone "problem", we found the whole dual-screen-as-an-accessory approach too clunky, buggy, and overall, unnecessary to say the least. Hopefully, if LG decides to utilize a similar strategy with the V60, it will be more refined than the first attempt.





Aside from these dual-screen shenanigans, we are certainly looking at a mostly glass-metal sandwich that will be similar to just about any other flagship smartphone right now and in early 2020, so no surprises here. It seems as if phone manufacturers have happily settled with this combo, and the V60 is extremely unlikely to be the odd sheep.









Anyways, here's what the LG V60 will most probably look like:



In terms of specific design oddities, we reckon that LG will either go with a notch or a punch-hole for the selfie camera depending on whether it opts to keep the gimmicky Hand ID and gesture navigation features. Speaking of the display, the LG V50 came along with a 6.4-inch display, which is not tiny by any means, but slimming some bezels and ditching the notch would open up space for a larger screen, probably in the ballpark of 6.6 inches or more.Anyways, here's what the LG V60 will most probably look like:





Features





Unlike Samsung's Note-series, which differs quite a lot from the regular Galaxy S-series, the LG V-series has way more similarities to the G-series. Aside from display & battery size, there simply aren't enough characteristic differences between LG's two phone series, which is a pity. Hopefully, LG will come forth with a new and intriguing feature or functionality that'd set it apart. Remember LG V10 and V20's secondary displays? Yes, those were pretty intriguing!







One thing that better stay on board is the nearly extinct headphone jack. Everybody is ditching it these days, but LG could remain a beacon of light for those stubborn folks that still prefer wired instead of wireless headphones



Camera





When it comes to the camera, the LG V60 will certainly have at least three cameras at the back. What do we base this on? Simple, the LG V50 had three cameras on deck, so the V60 reiterating that wouldn't be far-fetched at all. As it's now expected of just about any phone right now, the V60 will certainly come with a wide-angle, ultra wide-angle, and telephoto cameras, though additional sensors could be thrown in the mix as well. A depth sensor, for example, would help with portraiture - an area LG phones don't perform too well in.





Performance





No surprises here - the LG V60 will most likely come with the Snapdragon 865 chipset on board, which was officially detailed just a few days ago. In terms of hardware, Qualcomm's upcoming chip will be built on a 7nm process just like the Apple A13 Bionic, Snapdragon 855+, as well as the Samsung Exynos 990 chip that will power international versions of the Galaxy S11 family. The main specs are rather straightforwards, but the real kicker about the upcoming Snapdragon 865 is that it will support multi-mode 5G, up to 200MP cameras, as well as up to 144Hz refresh rate displays. Actually, there will be no LTE-only phones powered by this chip, which automatically means that the LG V60 will certainly be a 5G-ready device. Of course, provided that LG decides to use it.





In terms of RAM, storage, and battery size, our guess is just as good as yours, but an educated guess would be at least 8GB of RAM and at least 128 of storage in the base version. Hopefully, a >5,000mAh battery would be included in the mix as well - the LG V50 had one, so the V60 better come with such a large battery as well.



Expectations





We expect the LG V60 to be unveiled at the upcoming MWC 2020 trade expo in Barcelona, Spain, alongside with the LG G9. This was the case last year and we have no reasons to believe LG wouldn't reiterate the deed next year as well.

