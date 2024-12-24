LG launches its own music streaming service and it’s free
In a surprising turn of events, LG announced its own music streaming service this month. Dubbed LG Radio+, the new ad-supported audio streaming service is already available on LG smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above.
LG Radio+ allows those who bought LG smart TVs to access a wide range of podcasts and radio programs. LG announced that its Radio+ music streaming service will eventually work with the LG ThinQ app for a more streamlined user experience, but that will not happen until next year.
According to LG, the Radio+ app has “an intuitive interface with a comprehensive channel list, presenting popular audio channels on the On Air page, alongside a personalized selection of favorite channels.”
To make the service more interesting, LG has partnered with global radio and audio provider Radioline. LG Radio+ is only available in the United States and Korea at the moment and provides access to a range of live stations and podcasts, with options such as NPR, CNN Radio, Fox Radio or The Joe Rogan Experience in the US, as well as popular local stations and podcasts in Korea.
Those interested can download the LG Radio+ app from the Content Store or Apps or by using the voice search function on the LG Magic Remote. LG mentions that the app allows users to search for their preferred audio content in a library of over 14,500 channels in the US and over 440 available in Korea.
Besides working on LG ThinQ app, the LG Radio+ app will also be available to access through the My button on xboom speakers, but that will also happen sometime in 2025.
