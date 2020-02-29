LG

LG suspends work at display factory due to coronavirus concerns

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Feb 29, 2020, 6:49 PM
LG suspends work at display factory due to coronavirus concerns
LG is the latest tech company to be affected by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Joongang Ilbo, the tech firm closed a display module factory located in Gumi, South Korea due to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in an employee of a nearby bank. Though the factory itself is not directly affected by the virus, LG has decided to close the factory for three days in order to prioritize the health of its workers.

The plant was reportedly focused on the production of TFT-based LCD displays, but the brief work suspension does not appear to affect the release or production of any devices thus far. The factory is planned to restore normal operation on Tuesday, March 3.

In addition to the factory closure, LG is reportedly taking a number of additional measures for the safety of employees, including providing sanitizer and masks as well as installing infrared cameras in its facilities to fight the fast-spreading outbreak, now numbered at over 3,000 confirmed cases in South Korea.

LG is only one of a handful of tech companies to issue such suspensions due to coronavirus concerns. Major players like Apple and Samsung have been forced to close factories and suffer delays in production over health concerns.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

mobado9433
Reply

1. mobado9433

Posts: 8; Member since: 23 min ago

Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot...Start here>→→→→→www.richfly2.com

posted on 20 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless