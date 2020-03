LG suspends work at display factory due to coronavirus concerns

LG is the latest tech company to be affected by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.According to Joongang Ilbo , the tech firm closed a display module factory located in Gumi, South Korea due to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in an employee of a nearby bank. Though the factory itself is not directly affected by the virus, LG has decided to close the factory for three days in order to prioritize the health of its workers.The plant was reportedly focused on the production of TFT-based LCD displays, but the brief work suspension does not appear to affect the release or production of any devices thus far. The factory is planned to restore normal operation on Tuesday, March 3.In addition to the factory closure, LG is reportedly taking a number of additional measures for the safety of employees, including providing sanitizer and masks as well as installing infrared cameras in its facilities to fight the fast-spreading outbreak, now numbered at over 3,000 confirmed cases in South Korea.LG is only one of a handful of tech companies to issue such suspensions due to coronavirus concerns. Major players like Apple and Samsung have been forced to close factories and suffer delays in production over health concerns.