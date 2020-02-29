LG suspends work at display factory due to coronavirus concerns
According to Joongang Ilbo, the tech firm closed a display module factory located in Gumi, South Korea due to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in an employee of a nearby bank. Though the factory itself is not directly affected by the virus, LG has decided to close the factory for three days in order to prioritize the health of its workers.
In addition to the factory closure, LG is reportedly taking a number of additional measures for the safety of employees, including providing sanitizer and masks as well as installing infrared cameras in its facilities to fight the fast-spreading outbreak, now numbered at over 3,000 confirmed cases in South Korea.
LG is only one of a handful of tech companies to issue such suspensions due to coronavirus concerns. Major players like Apple and Samsung have been forced to close factories and suffer delays in production over health concerns.
1 Comment
1. mobado9433
Posts: 8; Member since: 23 min ago
posted on 20 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):