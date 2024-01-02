Let Thanos vaporize your Telegram messages with the new Snap Effect
There’s a new Telegram update that was released on the last day of 2023, so act fast and install it, as it brings a plethora of new features.
Long story short, there are improved calls with a colorful new design that uses less of your phone's battery, a new vaporize effect when you delete messages, the largest bot update in Telegram's history – and more. Let’s check them out one at a time:
In this update, Telegram has “totally redesigned calls”, adding new animations and shiny backgrounds that change dynamically based on the call's status: ringing, active or ended. “The new interface requires fewer resources than before, which means it saves battery life and works better on older devices”, claims the Telegram team.
“We've also fixed hundreds of bugs and interface glitches – and added some improvements to call quality. More improvements to connection and audio quality are coming in 2024”. Okay, notes taken!
Remember Thanos and the way he vaporized things? Turns out, he’s now part of Telegram… “Last month we added an experimental vaporize animation on iOS for auto-deleted messages. This impressive (and energy-efficient) animation is now available on both iOS and Android and plays whenever you delete any message”.
Epic Bot update: Reactions and more
“We're closing this year with the largest update to the Bot Platform in Telegram's history. Among dozens of new features, bots can now react to messages and manage reactions, quotes, and links, send replies to other chats or topics, and much more”, says the Telegram team and adds that bots can also get information about giveaways and boosts in channels where they are admins.
