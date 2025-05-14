This business-ready Lenovo ThinkBook laptop is a hit at $1,050 off on Amazon

Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G7 boasts immense multitasking potential in a lightweight design, plus it's significantly cheaper than usual with Amazon's latest deal.

By
A half-open Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G7 laptop showcases its iconic ThinkBook logo on a white background.
Looking for your next laptop with insane multitasking capabilities and a palatable price? The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G7 might be the ideal fit! The model with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage is normally priced at nearly $2,000 — but not right now! Amazon's latest deal knocks the Intel Core Ultra 7 variant under the $1,000 mark!

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G7: 53% OFF at Amazon

$1050 off (53%)
The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G7 has loads of power under the hood thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and 32GB RAM. The version with 1TB PCIe SSD storage is now on sale at Amazon for a whopping 53% off, making this business-ready option an easy pick for power users.
Buy at Amazon

That's right — you can save over 50% on this business-oriented laptop, or $1,050, to be precise. That's an absolutely stunning deal that creatives and power users should certainly appreciate.

With its 16-inch WUXGA screen, the laptop delivers clear visuals and beautiful colors, plus it packs an anti-reflective coating to ensure reflections won't be an issue. Although it packs a large display, the unit is lightweight at 4.35 lbs, making it easy to carry for on-the-go productivity.

Under the hood, this sleek yet robust Lenovo laptop features the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor — built to take on heavy workloads without breaking a sweat. If your work involves doing multiple tasks at once (or you're a multitasker at heart), this Intel-powered device has the muscle to keep up.

On top of all that, the ThinkBook 16 G7 runs Windows 11 Pro, making it ideal for business use. With Wi-Fi 6E support, it delivers fast and reliable connectivity during video calls and more. In addition, the model packs multiple ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 for blazing-fast data transfers up to 40Gbps!

As you can see, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G7 is a pretty capable device designed to keep up no matter what you throw at it. And while it may be an impossible choice at its standard price on Amazon, this incredible 53% discount makes it a very tempting pick. So, if you're after a business-ready option with loads of power under the hood, this might be the one to get. Hurry up and save $1,050 before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
