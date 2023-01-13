Killer deal makes the gorgeous 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger a new year steal

very





The Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, for instance, delivers absolutely phenomenal bang for your buck right now at a starting price of only $280. That's a whopping 120 bucks under what Lenovo normally charges for this decidedly feature-packed 11.2-inch mid-ranger in an entry-level 4GB RAM configuration.

Heavier multitaskers may want to consider the 6 gig memory-packing variant instead at a very reasonable $300 price tag of its own marked down from $420 for an undoubtedly limited time as well.





These hot new deals have been available just once before for a measly 24 hours , mind you, so even though there's no expiration date explicitly mentioned this time around on Lenovo's official US website, it's probably wise to hurry and make your purchase as soon as possible... with the special "SAVEONTABS" coupon code added to your cart during the checkout process.





The two Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 models share all of the exact same specs and features apart from the RAM count distinction, mind you, including 128 gigs of internal storage space expandable with a good old fashioned microSD card.





The number one selling point and by far the most surprising thing about this device considering its very reasonable prices at the moment is that 11.2-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1536 pixels, which not only uses premium OLED technology but also rocks 120Hz refresh rate support for silky smooth gaming and content playing.





The 8,000mAh battery is no featherweight either, promising to keep the lights on for an uninterrupted 14-hour Netflix binge watching session between fast 20W charges, while four JBL speakers are guaranteed to further contribute to a "cinematic" multimedia experience.





Speaking of guarantees, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 should receive both Android 13 and Android 14 updates... eventually after running Android 12 at launch a few months back, and in terms of raw power, you can expect the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor to handle your everyday needs in a... satisfactory way.





This is not a "beast" by any stretch of the imagination, but it may well be the absolute best Android tablet you can buy at $300 or less this beginning of the year, which we're sure will put a big smile on a lot of bargain hunters' faces.