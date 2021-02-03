Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Software updates Google

Quickly change the profile picture on your Google Contacts app

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 03, 2021, 9:11 PM
Quickly change the profile picture on your Google Contacts app
Not happy with the profile photo you have selected for your Google Contacts page? Did you know that by installing the latest version of Google Contacts on your Android phone, you can change the profile picture in just two taps. And this can be done from right inside the contacts app. To make this all happen, you need to make sure that your Android handset is running the most up-to-date version of the contacts app, which happens to be version 3.38.

So here is how you can quickly change and even remove your Google Account profile picture from the contacts app. First, go to Settings on your Android phone and tap on Contacts. Then, tap on the profile picture on the upper right corner of the app. You'll notice that the photo then moves to the top of the menu used to manage your Google account with a camera icon attached to it. Tap on the camera icon and you'll be taken to a page titled Profile picture. At the bottom of the page you'll find two buttons, Change and Remove. Tap on Change to select a new Profile photo from sources such as Google Photos, Device photos, or from a new picture snapped just now by your camera. Or you can have the current Profile photo replaced with a generic looking circle with the first letter of your first name inside it.


Right now, this feature is available for the Google Contacts app, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it made available for other Google apps in the not too distant future.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
New report tips major camera upgrade for Apple's entire iPhone 13 family
Popular stories
How to get these cool Galaxy S21 features on your non-Samsung phone
Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple doesn't seem too impressed with Galaxy S21's new and improved in-display fingerprint reader

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless