Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway





The internal memo has a heading that is supposed to give T-Mobile reps a chuckle or two. "Customers are SHORE to love these free beach cooler totes!" says the memo which has some hints for the employees running a T-Mobile retail location. Seeking to keep the promotion secret until the release date (it looks like that ship has already sailed), T-Mobile suggests that store managers "find a safe place to keep these under wraps until the in-store offer date."





The memo also tells managers to wait until the store opens for business on the assigned Tuesday before handing out the beach cooler totes. The "Mobile Expert" working with each customer must verify that the T-Mobile subscriber they are helping in the store redeemed the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app before turning the beach cooler tote over to him or her.







And it's always interesting that T-Mobile feels compelled to remind store managers and employees that T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards are for the customers. The memo states, "Let's always put our customers first and reserve the swag for them!"









T-Mobile uses such promotions like this to get foot traffic into their retail locations. As the memo reminds Mobile Experts, "Don't miss the opportunity to let customers know about our current promotions and products while they are in the stores!"





T-Mobile Tuesdays has been a popular rewards program and T-Mobile subscribers receive weekly discounts such as 10% off Tuesday dining at participating restaurants, free Little Caesar Crazy Combo with the purchase of a pizza, 10 cents a gallon discount on gas purchased at a Shell station, and every week there is an opportunity to win what the carrier calls "an epic prize."



