Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
2
Big time leaks have been coming from Reddit this week. First, live images of the Pixel 8 Pro were momentarily posted on the site. And today, an internal T-Mobile memo was leaked on the platform revealing that a beach cooler tote is coming to the T-Mobile Tuesdays subscriber rewards program soon. While the memo doesn't mention the exact Tuesday that this gift will be made available to T-Mobile subscribers, another Reddit user said that such "swag" tends to be released on the third Tuesday of a month giving us a possible date of July 18th.
The internal memo has a heading that is supposed to give T-Mobile reps a chuckle or two. "Customers are SHORE to love these free beach cooler totes!" says the memo which has some hints for the employees running a T-Mobile retail location. Seeking to keep the promotion secret until the release date (it looks like that ship has already sailed), T-Mobile suggests that store managers "find a safe place to keep these under wraps until the in-store offer date."
The memo also tells managers to wait until the store opens for business on the assigned Tuesday before handing out the beach cooler totes. The "Mobile Expert" working with each customer must verify that the T-Mobile subscriber they are helping in the store redeemed the offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app before turning the beach cooler tote over to him or her.
And it's always interesting that T-Mobile feels compelled to remind store managers and employees that T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards are for the customers. The memo states, "Let's always put our customers first and reserve the swag for them!"
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals that a beach cooler tote is coming to the T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program
T-Mobile uses such promotions like this to get foot traffic into their retail locations. As the memo reminds Mobile Experts, "Don't miss the opportunity to let customers know about our current promotions and products while they are in the stores!"
T-Mobile Tuesdays has been a popular rewards program and T-Mobile subscribers receive weekly discounts such as 10% off Tuesday dining at participating restaurants, free Little Caesar Crazy Combo with the purchase of a pizza, 10 cents a gallon discount on gas purchased at a Shell station, and every week there is an opportunity to win what the carrier calls "an epic prize."
If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you can use the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to claim your rewards. What's that you say? You don't have the app on your phone? If you're an iPhone user, you can download the app from the App Store by tapping on this link. If you are using an Android handset, the T-Mobile Tuesdays app can be installed on your device by pressing this link.
Things that are NOT allowed: