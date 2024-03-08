Leaked internal T-Mobile document reveals limited-time cut in activation fee starting today

T-Mobile document obtained by An internaldocument obtained by The Mobile Report shows that T-Mobile’s "Device Connection Charge," a controversial fee that subscribers pay when they upgrade their phones or activate new lines, is being reduced for a limited time to new customers. The fee is not without its detractors who consider it a tricky way for the carrier (and other wireless firms that also have such a fee) to collect additional revenue from its customers.





Starting today, Friday, March 8th, T-Mobile is reducing the "Device Connection Charge" on newly purchased lines to just $5 which is a $30 discount. The document notes that the discounted fee will be automatically applied to transactions conducted online, in-store, or through support. And while the discounted $5 fee starts today, T-Mobile announces otherwise, the discount will remain in effect. Starting today, Friday, March 8th,is reducing the "Device Connection Charge" on newly purchased lines to just $5 which is a $30 discount. The document notes that the discounted fee will be automatically applied to transactions conducted online, in-store, or through support. And while the discounted $5 fee starts today, T-Mobile lists the ending date as TBA which stands for "To Be Announced." In other words, untilannounces otherwise, the discount will remain in effect.









Keep in mind that if you're upgrading a phone on an existing line, you do not get the discount and will have to pay the $35 "Device Connection Charge." The good news is that the $5 promo fee will apply to each new line no matter how many are being added. So if you have a family of five moving to T-Mobile , they will save $150 and pay a total of only $25 for the "Device Connection Charge."





The discount applies when a new or existing T-Mobile customer activates on a new line a phone purchased through the Equipment Installment Plan, or a device brought to T-Mobile by a new customer. The same rules apply on new lines purchased by T-Mobile for Business subscribers.





