Leaked info reveals Pixel 9 series shipping schedule

By
Leaked info hints at Pixel 9 series shipping schedule
Leaks about the upcoming Pixel 9 series are everywhere, leaving Google with little to unveil at its Made by Google event on August 13. Recently, details about the US prices and key AI features of Google’s next foldable leaked, and now the same source is spilling even more info about the Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 9 series shipping dates leaked


A fresh leak has revealed potential availability dates for the upcoming Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will reportedly go up for pre-order immediately following the launch keynote on August 13. As is typical, there will be about a week between pre-orders and general sales, with open sales expected to kick off on August 22.

However, there is a bit of a wait for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Reportedly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold won’t start shipping until September 4, which means there will be more than two weeks between the official announcement and when it is available. And if you are eyeing the Pixel Buds Pro 2, you might have to wait a bit longer – it is set to hit the shelves on September 26, roughly a month and a half after its unveiling.

Video Thumbnail
Google has recently given us a sneak peek at the Pixel 9 Pro.

This year, Google is shaking things up by hosting its Made by Google event earlier than usual. But an earlier launch means shipments have to keep up. With the event happening two months ahead of the usual schedule and Google introducing twice as many phones as usual, it is no surprise that there might be some delays. That is probably why the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might not hit the market right away.

However, moving the event up might have more implications than just shipping delays. Another recent leak (yes, there are a lot of them) suggests that the Pixel 9 series could launch with Android 14 instead of Android 15. The reason? Android 15 might not be ready for prime time by the Pixel 9's release. It seems like Google is rushing a bit to get its new lineup out the door.
