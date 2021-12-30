Kids and the potentially lethal Penny challenge: Putting Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant on the spot

“Alexa, tell me a challenge to do...”

Unfortunately, the answer to this question is yes. The internet is wonderful when utilized for the right reasons, but the "penny challenge" is a drop in the ocean of things we need to overcome.We've seen everything from challenges that encourage teenagers to duct tape someone to a wall, to driving blindfolded (Bird Box challenge), and even licking random objects for the Coronavirus challenge from 2020.Just like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri can pull answers from any corner of the internet, social media platforms like TikTok or Facebook can also show teenagers content that's "appealing" to them as a demographic. A big challenge for companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook is to filter out potentially harmful content.

However, the idea of censorship is often in direct conflict with "the aggregator". In other words, the search engine algorithm (and by the search engine, we mainly mean Google) is designed to be attracted to "clickable" content - stories that generate interest. So are Facebook and other social media platforms.The weird appeal of negativity and scandal on the internet is a broader topic. The answer to the problem with the bizarre challenges would be to start filtering out information that encourages potentially harmful behavior. This could either be enforced internally - by the outlets or externally - for example, by parents. Perhaps accomplishing both is the best idea.Of course, education remains the single best tool for tackling the perils of the internet. You'd think knowing not to lick things unless they are ice cream or not sticking metal into a power outlet is common sense.As far as the Alexa penny challenge story is concerned, Kristin Livdahl, the kid's mother, later wrote on Twitter that the little girl knew "not to do it" and said she'd never do something like that. Moreover, the girl was supervised by her mother during the interaction with Alexa.To end on a positive note, let's hope more parents make sure their kids can tell right from wrong and a cringy dance challenge from a dangerous experiment. Meanwhile, the media should continue holding big tech corporations accountable for such mistakes… I mean