Kansas cops complain after Apple Watch users make accidental 911 emergency calls

Kansas cops complain after Apple Watch users make accidental 911 emergency calls0
The Police in Overland Park, the second most populated city in the state of Kansas, are complaining about a large number of accidental phone calls that they are receiving from Apple Watch users. The theory is that Apple Watch owners are accidentally hitting the timepiece's display or the side buttons. These people are unaware that they have called the cops!
Captain Sutterby has a suggestion for those who accidentally call 911 using their Apple Watch. Instead of hanging up and denying that a call took place, the Apple Watch user should fess up and tell the dispatcher that he/she accidentally made a call.
Industry sources speaking with Fox Kansas City recommended that Apple Watch users employ a protective case that makes it harder for the buttons on the Apple Watch to be accidentally pressed although the SOS feature can also be disabled by using the Watch app on the Apple iPhone. Apple itself is not pleased with the idea of turning off the emergency 911 feature because it has managed to be useful in life-threatening situations.