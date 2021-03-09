Judge rules against Apple, T-Mobile in iMessages privacy lawsuit
Bloomberg reports that U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield in New York today ruled that a lawsuit against Apple and T-Mobile must be heard in open court instead of being decided behind closed doors using arbitration. T-Mobile argued that its terms and conditions call for consumer disputes to be heard privately via arbitration. Judge Schofield rejected T-Mobile's argument and also shot down Apple's request to force arbitration on the plaintiffs because "Apple is not a party to the T-Mobile agreement, and Apple has not shown” that it can enforce it."
Judge Schofield said that she will make a final ruling on one plaintiff's against T-Mobile after questions about the customers arbitration agreement with the nation's second largest carrier are answered. She also shot down Apple's request to have another consumer's case moved into arbitration. For you legal eagles, the case is Ohanian v. Apple Inc., 20-cv-05162, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).