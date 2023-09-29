Make every gathering exceptional with the powerful JBL Xtreme 3, which is currently $118 off at Walmart





We must warn you, though, that this is not a small speaker you can pick up and carry all day while hiking or riding your bike. Granted, it comes with a carrying strap for easier carrying, but given its size, you wouldn't want that thing on your back while climbing a mountain.



However, its large dimensions and the two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators on board make the JBL Xtreme 3 extremely loud, perfect for big gatherings. Also, the speaker is IP67 certified, which means it's dust and water-resistant and should be able to survive a few accidental spills.



In addition to its awesome sound and durability, the JBL Xtreme 3 delivers up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge, so you can be confident that it will survive your party. Furthermore, the speaker supports JBL's PartyBoost, which lets you pair PartyBoost-compatible JBL speakers with one another for an even more blasting experience.



Planning a big gathering, are you? Well, then you will also need an awesome party Bluetooth speaker for those banging grooves you have so carefully tailored. Of course, it could be hard to find one at an awesome price since most party speakers also come with a hefty price tag.Fortunately for you, Walmart has slashed $118 off the price of the amazing and one of the best Bluetooth party speakers on the market, the JBL Xtreme 3, letting you grab one for just $236.49. However, since no one knows how long the offer will stay active, we suggest you tap that deal button below and snag a JBL Xtreme 3 at a discounted price while you can.