Save 50% and get the capable JBL Tune 760NC for just $64.99 at Woot
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You're in the market for new, good-sounding headphones, but only have $65 to spend? Luck is on your side today, as Woot is currently selling the capable JBL Tune 760NC cans at a hefty 50% discount. With this price cut, you can snag a pair for only $64.99, which is an unmissable deal considering that a pair will usually set you back $129.95. This is also a limited-time offer, meaning you should hurry and capitalize on it as soon as possible, as it might expire in a jiffy.
The JBL Tune 760NC are a real steal at their current price at Woot. They are lightweight, allowing you to enjoy your songs for hours on end without ear fatigue. In addition, they offer good sound with a punchy bass out of the box. Sadly, they don't support JBL's Headphones app, which means you won't be able to use the application's EQ to tailor their audio to your taste.
On the positive side, these bad boys come with capable ANC, letting you listen to your favorite songs with as few distractions as possible. They also pack impressive battery life, delivering up to 35 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on. Without the noise canceling, you'll be looking at up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. That's a superb battery life, considering the affordable price tag of these headphones.
So, while costing just $64.99, the JBL Tune 760NC offer pretty awesome sound, good ANC, and exceptional battery life. Therefore, we strongly suggest that you not waste time and pull the trigger on this deal now while it's still available at Woot!
