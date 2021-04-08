Boost your workout with these heavily discounted JBL UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Spring is already here and Summer is upon us promising rays of light and hope. Romantic introductions aside, this is the perfect time to get in shape. And what better way to improve your workout than pumping up some music to your ears.
Studies have shown
that listening to fast-tempo music can increase your performance during workout sessions significantly. We’ve already covered the best wireless earbuds for working out and running
but maybe you prefer over-the-ear headphones?
There’s a great deal just for you at Best Buy at the moment. The JBL UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones are $75 off
for a limited time. As you can see from the title image, these are Project Rock Edition - JBH has teamed up with Under Armor to create the perfect over-the-ear headphones for working out.
These babies have everything you need for the perfect training session. They sport special SuperVent ear cushions to keep you cool and comfortable during intense workouts. The big, easy-to-find physical control buttons provide easy access when your muscles are pumped up.
The JBL UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones also feature up to 16 hours of battery life, and a 5-minute charge can get you a whole hour in the gym. To top everything up, these headphones are also IPX4 certified, so you don’t have to worry about sweating over them. After all, if these are good enough for The Rock, they must be okay for you too, right?
