Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Deals Audio

Boost your workout with these heavily discounted JBL UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 08, 2021, 2:55 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Boost your workout with these heavily discounted JBL UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones
Spring is already here and Summer is upon us promising rays of light and hope. Romantic introductions aside, this is the perfect time to get in shape. And what better way to improve your workout than pumping up some music to your ears.
$75
off

JBL - UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones - Project Rock Edition - BLACK

$174 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Studies have shown that listening to fast-tempo music can increase your performance during workout sessions significantly. We’ve already covered the best wireless earbuds for working out and running but maybe you prefer over-the-ear headphones?

There’s a great deal just for you at Best Buy at the moment. The JBL UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones are $75 off for a limited time. As you can see from the title image, these are Project Rock Edition - JBH has teamed up with Under Armor to create the perfect over-the-ear headphones for working out.

These babies have everything you need for the perfect training session. They sport special SuperVent ear cushions to keep you cool and comfortable during intense workouts. The big, easy-to-find physical control buttons provide easy access when your muscles are pumped up.

The JBL UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones also feature up to 16 hours of battery life, and a 5-minute charge can get you a whole hour in the gym. To top everything up, these headphones are also IPX4 certified, so you don’t have to worry about sweating over them. After all, if these are good enough for The Rock, they must be okay for you too, right?

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Boost your workout with these heavily discounted JBL UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones
Popular stories
Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Plus score a massive discount on Amazon
Popular stories
Hurry and get Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW at a huge discount with no strings attached
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Sony could once again beat Apple to the punch with these upgraded AirPods Pro rivals
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless