Sizzling hot deal slashes 50% off the comfy JBL Live 770NC, letting you grab a pair for under $100

In all honesty, the JBL Live 770NC are an absolute steal at their current sub-$100 price. They have a comfortable design, featuring large earcups with ample cushioning and a well-padded headband. This combined with their high-quality sound with a punchy bass will let you enjoy long listening sessions without ear discomfort. Plus, you can use the EQ in the JBL Headphones app to fine-tune the sound to your liking.



As the 'NC' part in their moniker suggests, these puppies also sport active noise cancellation. Although not among the best on the market, the ANC does a pretty decent job at muting unwanted noises, especially considering their budget price tag. And if that's not enough, these puppies deliver up to 65 hours of playtime with ANC off and up to 50 hours with it on.

Bottom line, the JBL Live 770NC are the perfect choice if you want comfy headphones with great sound, capable ANC, and superb battery life. So, don't miss out—score a pair at a competitive price now!

We all want to enjoy our favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality. But to do that, you'll need a set of premium headphones, which usually cost an arm and a leg. If the idea of breaking the bank just to elevate your listening experience doesn't appeal to you, we found a sweet deal at Woot that lets you score a pair of capable headphones at a bargain price.The cans in question are the JBL Live 770NC, which are selling for a whopping 50% off. This allows you to grab a pair for just $99.95, down from their usual price of around $200. Furthermore, the headphones are brand-new, and they aren't open-box either, making this a deal you don't want to miss. Just hurry, as this is a limited-time promo and may expire any minute!