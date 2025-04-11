Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Sizzling hot deal slashes 50% off the comfy JBL Live 770NC, letting you grab a pair for under $100

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing JBL Live 770NC outdoors, eyes closed, enjoying music, with a blurred brick wall in the background.
We all want to enjoy our favorite tunes in crystal-clear quality. But to do that, you'll need a set of premium headphones, which usually cost an arm and a leg. If the idea of breaking the bank just to elevate your listening experience doesn't appeal to you, we found a sweet deal at Woot that lets you score a pair of capable headphones at a bargain price.

The cans in question are the JBL Live 770NC, which are selling for a whopping 50% off. This allows you to grab a pair for just $99.95, down from their usual price of around $200. Furthermore, the headphones are brand-new, and they aren't open-box either, making this a deal you don't want to miss. Just hurry, as this is a limited-time promo and may expire any minute!

JBL Live 770NC: Save 50% at Woot!

$99 95
$199 95
$100 off (50%)
Woot is offering a massive 50% discount on the comfortable JBL Live 770NC, letting you score a pair for just below the $100 mark. The headphones deliver great sound, have capable ANC, and offer up to 65 hours of listening time. They are an absolute bargain at this price, so act fats and save now!
Buy at Woot

JBL Live 770NC: Save 20% on Amazon!

$40 off (20%)
Alternatively, you can score the JBL Live 770NC on Amazon, where these puppies are selling for 20% off!
Buy at Amazon


In all honesty, the JBL Live 770NC are an absolute steal at their current sub-$100 price. They have a comfortable design, featuring large earcups with ample cushioning and a well-padded headband. This combined with their high-quality sound with a punchy bass will let you enjoy long listening sessions without ear discomfort. Plus, you can use the EQ in the JBL Headphones app to fine-tune the sound to your liking.

As the 'NC' part in their moniker suggests, these puppies also sport active noise cancellation. Although not among the best on the market, the ANC does a pretty decent job at muting unwanted noises, especially considering their budget price tag. And if that's not enough, these puppies deliver up to 65 hours of playtime with ANC off and up to 50 hours with it on.

Bottom line, the JBL Live 770NC are the perfect choice if you want comfy headphones with great sound, capable ANC, and superb battery life. So, don't miss out—score a pair at a competitive price now!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Latest News

This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless