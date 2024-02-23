Score the JBL Flip 6 for less: Grab one at 25% off on Amazon UK
Finding a great-sounding portable Bluetooth speaker might not always be easy, but that’s not the case right now, especially if you happen to live in the UK. Right now, Amazon UK is having a pretty awesome deal on the JBL Flip 6 across different colors, allowing you to get it at 25% off.
While we’ve seen several models available for as low as about £90 on several occasions, the UK version of the world’s largest online merchant hasn’t felt as generous as it’s feeling today in quite a while. Actually, as far as we know, the speaker last saw discounts over the 25% range over a month ago. Don’t feel like waiting god knows how much longer for a better deal? Well, the Flip 6 is plenty good at £33 off its price tag!
The compact speaker is no disappointment on the soundstage, either. It stands out with a balanced sound profile, offering reasonably loud sound for its price range. You guessed it: playing all sorts of music genres sounds fantastic on this puppy! Still, if you want to tweak the audio stage, we suggest downloading the JBL Portable app. It lets you adjust the speaker’s EQ settings to your taste.
With the JBL Flip 6, you get the best of… all worlds! Not only is this bad boy super compact and easy to carry around, but it also boasts a durable design. To top it off, you get a handy IP68 protection to ensure the precious electronics won’t get damaged if you accidentally let it roll in the sand. And that’s just the beginning!
If there’s anything not quite on par with the rest of this awesomeness, it’s probably the battery life. Then again, if you find build quality, dust and water resistance, and sound quality more important than battery life, the JBL Flip 6 should be more than enough to meet your needs. Especially if you act on Amazon UK’s offer to get one in your favorite color at 25% off.
