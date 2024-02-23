Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Score the JBL Flip 6 for less: Grab one at 25% off on Amazon UK

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Score the JBL Flip 6 for less: Grab one at 25% off on Amazon UK!
Finding a great-sounding portable Bluetooth speaker might not always be easy, but that’s not the case right now, especially if you happen to live in the UK. Right now, Amazon UK is having a pretty awesome deal on the JBL Flip 6 across different colors, allowing you to get it at 25% off.

While we’ve seen several models available for as low as about £90 on several occasions, the UK version of the world’s largest online merchant hasn’t felt as generous as it’s feeling today in quite a while. Actually, as far as we know, the speaker last saw discounts over the 25% range over a month ago. Don’t feel like waiting god knows how much longer for a better deal? Well, the Flip 6 is plenty good at £33 off its price tag!

Grab the JBL Flip 6 at 25% off on Amazon UK

If you're looking for a new portable Bluetooth speaker and live in the UK, we recommend giving the JBL Flip 6 a whirl. This speaker stands out with a high-quality design, and an enhanced two-way speaker system engineered to give you crisp audio with deep, thumping bass in a compact form. The speaker also offers decent battery life for its price range. Ah, we almost forgot – it's now available at 25% off on Amazon UK, so don't miss out! Different colors are available.
£33 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


With the JBL Flip 6, you get the best of… all worlds! Not only is this bad boy super compact and easy to carry around, but it also boasts a durable design. To top it off, you get a handy IP68 protection to ensure the precious electronics won’t get damaged if you accidentally let it roll in the sand. And that’s just the beginning!

The compact speaker is no disappointment on the soundstage, either. It stands out with a balanced sound profile, offering reasonably loud sound for its price range. You guessed it: playing all sorts of music genres sounds fantastic on this puppy! Still, if you want to tweak the audio stage, we suggest downloading the JBL Portable app. It lets you adjust the speaker’s EQ settings to your taste.

If there’s anything not quite on par with the rest of this awesomeness, it’s probably the battery life. Then again, if you find build quality, dust and water resistance, and sound quality more important than battery life, the JBL Flip 6 should be more than enough to meet your needs. Especially if you act on Amazon UK’s offer to get one in your favorite color at 25% off.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant

Latest News

Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters
Dear iPhone 14 owners, don’t get mad over your fellow iPhone 15’s superb battery life – it’s stacked!
Dear iPhone 14 owners, don’t get mad over your fellow iPhone 15’s superb battery life – it’s stacked!
Don’t have a Galaxy S24? Fret not, here’s how to play with One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI on your Android or iOS phone
Don’t have a Galaxy S24? Fret not, here’s how to play with One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI on your Android or iOS phone
Outer Space and Orchid Tind: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) officials colors leak
Outer Space and Orchid Tind: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) officials colors leak
Rediscover the jogger's delight and grab the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 for 50% off at Walmart
Rediscover the jogger's delight and grab the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 for 50% off at Walmart
Weekly deals roundup: save big on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Motorola ThinkPhone, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and more
Weekly deals roundup: save big on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Motorola ThinkPhone, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless