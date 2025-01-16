At 50% off, the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 are a must-have for workouts
Are you in the market for new workout earbuds but don't wish to spend too much money? Well, if you don't want to spend too much money, you should absolutely check out the JBL Endurance Peak 3. They might not be as popular as some Beats options, but they're ideal for budget-conscious users. The best part about them is their affordable asking price of $99.99. But wait! They're currently 50% off at Woot, allowing you to get even more value for your money.
That's right! The best-ever promo on these wireless earbuds is live once again at Woot. Not only are they half off in brand-new condition, but they also arrive with a full year of JBL's limited warranty. Given that Amazon sells them for just 20% off, Woot's promo is clearly the one to pick.
Given their affordable asking price, it's no wonder that bad boys lack active noise cancellation. However, a good fit will give you decent passive isolation, and once you pump up your favorite tunes, you can expect fewer unwanted noises from the outside world.
On the downside, these IP68-rated JBL earbuds feature a rather bulky form factor. That's not necessarily a drawback, but if you need something smaller and more discrete, skip this option altogether.
Right off the bat, we should emphasize that you can't expect wonders from these JBL earbuds. After all, they're a budget-friendly option, so they can't measure up to the AirPods Pro 2 or the best Sony earbuds. That said, they stand their own ground in the budget-friendly department, offering decent bass, mostly clear vocals, and plenty of EQ customizations.
While they're significantly cheaper than the best wireless earbuds, these fellas come with some extra perks. For example, they support Google Fast pair and mono listening. The latter allows you to listen with only one earbud while the other charges inside the case. As for battery life, they should last up to 10 hours per charge, and the charging case gives you an additional up to 40 hours of music.
At the end of the day, while they're not the greatest possible pick, the Endurance Peak 3 are easily the best bang-for-buck option right now. If you think they're good enough to meet your needs, hurry up and snatch a pair for only $49.99 at Woot!
