Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

At 50% off, the budget JBL Endurance Peak 3 are a must-have for workouts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A man wearing JBL Endurance Peak 3, standing outdoors with wet hair, highlighting their waterproof design.
Are you in the market for new workout earbuds but don't wish to spend too much money? Well, if you don't want to spend too much money, you should absolutely check out the JBL Endurance Peak 3. They might not be as popular as some Beats options, but they're ideal for budget-conscious users. The best part about them is their affordable asking price of $99.99. But wait! They're currently 50% off at Woot, allowing you to get even more value for your money.

Save a hefty 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3

Woot has relaunched its epic JBL Endurance Peak 3 promo! These bad boys are 50% off in brand-new condition once again, allowing you to get them at a dirt-cheap price. They come with a one-year JBL limited warranty for your peace of mind. Don't miss out!
$50 off (50%)
$49 99
$99 99
Buy at Woot

JBL Endurance Peak 3: 20% off at Amazon

Don't like shopping at Woot? In that case, you should be OK with saving less on the JBL Endurance Peak 3. Over here, these fellas retail for 20% off their original price. On the bright side, you have two colors to choose from, while Woot only sells the model in Black for 50% off.
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

That's right! The best-ever promo on these wireless earbuds is live once again at Woot. Not only are they half off in brand-new condition, but they also arrive with a full year of JBL's limited warranty. Given that Amazon sells them for just 20% off, Woot's promo is clearly the one to pick.

Right off the bat, we should emphasize that you can't expect wonders from these JBL earbuds. After all, they're a budget-friendly option, so they can't measure up to the AirPods Pro 2 or the best Sony earbuds. That said, they stand their own ground in the budget-friendly department, offering decent bass, mostly clear vocals, and plenty of EQ customizations.

Given their affordable asking price, it's no wonder that bad boys lack active noise cancellation. However, a good fit will give you decent passive isolation, and once you pump up your favorite tunes, you can expect fewer unwanted noises from the outside world.

While they're significantly cheaper than the best wireless earbuds, these fellas come with some extra perks. For example, they support Google Fast pair and mono listening. The latter allows you to listen with only one earbud while the other charges inside the case. As for battery life, they should last up to 10 hours per charge, and the charging case gives you an additional up to 40 hours of music.

On the downside, these IP68-rated JBL earbuds feature a rather bulky form factor. That's not necessarily a drawback, but if you need something smaller and more discrete, skip this option altogether.

At the end of the day, while they're not the greatest possible pick, the Endurance Peak 3 are easily the best bang-for-buck option right now. If you think they're good enough to meet your needs, hurry up and snatch a pair for only $49.99 at Woot!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

Sony Xperia V 5 is now getting updated to Android 15
Sony Xperia V 5 is now getting updated to Android 15
Deal hunter's pick: the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a bargain for foldable fans at this price
Deal hunter's pick: the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a bargain for foldable fans at this price
Fresh Galaxy S25 AI leak shows Apple should take notes
Fresh Galaxy S25 AI leak shows Apple should take notes
Samsung teases Galaxy S25 Ultra with creative AI upgrades
Samsung teases Galaxy S25 Ultra with creative AI upgrades
Google integrates Gemini into Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, but increases prices
Google integrates Gemini into Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, but increases prices
OnePlus Pad 2 OxygenOS 15 update adds a new AI feature, many system improvements
OnePlus Pad 2 OxygenOS 15 update adds a new AI feature, many system improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless