Snag a JBL Boombox 3 with a sweet discount from Amazon UK

First, we must note that the JBL Boombox 3 is not a small Bluetooth speaker you can just grab and start climbing mountains while listening to Taylor Swift. As the "boombox" part in the name suggests, this is a huge device. But because of its size, the JBL Boombox 3 delivers this awesome loud sound perfect for big gatherings.Also, the speaker comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it should be able to survive a few accidental drops into the pool. But remember, the IP ratings are not done in saltwater. So, be careful not to accidentally drop your JBL Boombox 3 into the ocean.In terms of battery life, JBL claims its Boombox 3 offers up to 24 hours of constant playback. However, keep in mind that battery life depends on how loud you are listening to, so if you want even the fish in the sea to dance to your favorite jams during your beach party, your JBL Boombox 3 won't be able to last for that long.As you can see, the JBL Boombox 3 is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker for parties and gatherings. Furthermore, the fact that it can now be yours for less makes this device even more tempting. So, grab one at a discount while the offer is still available.