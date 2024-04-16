Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Japan plans to hike fines for anti-competitive actions by tech firms like Apple

By
iOS Apple Apps
Japan plans to hike fines for anti-competitive actions by tech firms like Apple
Perhaps egged on by the success of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), Japan is considering raising the penalties it will impose on tech firms like Apple for anti-competitive actions from 6% to 20% of global revenue. Violations of the EU's DMA call for penalties of as much as 10% of a company's global revenue which, in Apple's case, could result in a stunning $38.3 billion fine. This gives tech companies in Europe quite an incentive to follow the DMA without taking even one stray step.

This past December, word got out that the Japanese Fair Trade Commission was working on regulations that would force Apple to allow sideloading on the iPhone in Japan. Apple has already started allowing iPhone users in the EU's 27 member countries to sideload apps from third-party app storefronts.

Apple has always maintained that it had blocked sideloading on iOS to prevent users from installing malware-laden apps on their iPhones. But many iPhone owners believe that if they are spending their own money to buy an iPhone, it is up to them-not Apple-to decide whether they should be allowed to take the risk and sideload apps on their iPhones.

Japan wants to follow the EU and force Apple into allowing iPhone users to sideload apps from third-party app storefronts - Japan plans to hike fines for anti-competitive actions by tech firms like Apple
Japan wants to follow the EU and force Apple into allowing iPhone users to sideload apps from third-party app storefronts

Japan is also reportedly planning to follow the DMA by forcing companies like Apple to allow its customers to use alternative app storefronts and in-app payment platforms. This might also require Apple to allow third-party mobile payment platforms to secure a place inside the Apple Wallet app in Japan where it can be used for contactless payments. And the Commission is also believed to be looking to follow a DMA regulation that forces Apple to allow EU iPhone owners to use mobile browsers that do not use the WebKit browser engine created by Apple.

Recommended Stories
As if a fine equal to 20% of a company's global sales isn't high enough, firms that don't learn their lesson and become repeat offenders could face a fine by Japanese regulators totaling as much as 30% of global revenue. To put this in perspective, should Apple be hit by such a fine it would have to cough up nearly $115 billion.

According to AppleInsider, Japan's Fair Trade Commission plans to introduce the bill to parliament sometime during the next few weeks.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?

Latest News

Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless