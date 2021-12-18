Bug cutting off iPhone Bluetooth connectivity in cars could lead to serious accidents



The iOS 15.2 update released last week not only didn't fix the Bluetooth connectivity issue that some iPhone users had in iOS 15.1 and 15.1.1, but some believe that it also spread the bug to more users who previously didn't suffer from it. According to complaints found in the Apple Support Communities (via Forbes ), Bluetooth connectivity problems have surfaced on certain iPhone models used with autos manufactured by Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Porsche, Toyota, and Volvo.

Calls from iPhone models running iOS 15 and connected to Bluetooth are dropping on automobile speakers







This is more than just a nuisance as one member of the Apple Support Group wrote. "I use Bluetooth in my Highlander for a call and about 3 minutes in the Bluetooth drops, making me find my phone and quickly putting it on speaker (while driving) to finish the call or hang it up. This is soooo unsafe and makes me not want to use the phone in the car."





Apple has yet to admit that this problem exists. And another user reporting problems on the Support Group writes, "I have issue with my iPhone 13 mini and iOS 15. Bluetooth works very well - basically Spotify through the Bluetooth works without any issues."





"However calling via Bluetooth is really [the] issue for me. I used my Bluetooth in my car and also my hands-free device. Unfortunately the situation is the same - if I want to call via Bluetooth then the phone call is cancelled after few minutes (sometimes 2 minutes, sometimes 6 minutes). I found there was same issue with iPhone 12 and beta iOS 15. Could you please fix this?"

This bug could lead to a horrible accident if iPhone users fumble around for their phone while behind the wheel







We would suggest that iPhone users experiencing this problem not fumble around for their phone in order to finish their call while driving a vehicle. This could easily result in a serious accident. With such an outcome possible, it is surprising that Apple hasn't acknowledged the issue and expedited a fix.





While the problem has been discovered in all iPhone models compatible with iOS 15, it seems that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are the models most impacted by the bug. For example, one iPhone 13 Pro Max owner said that two to eight minutes after making a phone call on his Bluetooth connected phone, the call ends on the car's speaker even though it continues on the phone itself.





Continuing with his post, this frustrated iPhone owner says that the phone's Bluetooth connectivity issue only shows itself during phone calls inside the car. In other situations, Bluetooth audio will work with the car just fine, thank you. Others are reporting that some streaming music apps like Spotify are cutting out at random times.







An Apple Community Specialist didn't seem to be much help suggesting that users with these issues restart their iPhone and if that doesn't work, they should toggle off Bluetooth for 20 seconds and toggle it back on. If that doesn't sound very helpful, the same "specialist" said that if the issue persists, the user should contact Apple Support. How much training is required to call yourself a Community Specialist?





One thing that we've noticed is that many of these complaints are dated in October well before the iOS 15.2 update dropped. As a result, we think that it is safe to say that installing iOS 15.2 isn't the cause of the Bluetooth connectivity problem. And no matter what caused this problem, the most important thing for Apple to do is to fix it ASAP.







Interestingly enough, there are some iPhone users who claim that the iOS 15.2 update exterminated the bug on their phone even though Apple didn't include this in the changelist. So according to iPhone users, the latest update doesn't fix the Bluetooth connectivity problem, might actually have caused the issue in the first place according to some, and exterminated the bug according to others.

Your experience with the iOS 15.2 update might vary.

