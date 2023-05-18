Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

iPhone's Emergency SOS saves 10 hikers from "Last Chance" canyon

Apple
iPhone's Emergency SOS saves 10 hikers from "Last Chance" canyon
Another success story proves that phones can save lives, and yes, it's the Emergency SOS by Satellite function that's the hero of the story once again. 10 hikers were saved from the aptly named "Last Chance" area of the Santa Paula Canyon in California on May 12.

On that day, around 8:00 p.m., Ventura County Sheriff's Dispatch got a text from a group of ten hikers who were lost in Santa Paula Canyon. These hikers were smart enough to use the Apple Emergency SOS feature to contact the sheriff's dispatch.

They gave some useful info, like where they might be and if anyone needed immediate medical attention. The Upper Ojai Search and Rescue (SAR) Team was put into action half an hour later, and by 11:15, the hikers were located and led out of the canyon.



According to the Ojai SAR team, "Most of the hikers were not prepared for the hike and were provided with food, drinking water, and lighting equipment as they were led out to the Santa Paula Canyon Trailhead."

The Santa Paula Canyon trail in Ventura County is no joke. It stretches for six miles and has a whopping elevation gain of over 3,700 feet. People who've tackled it describe it as tough and rugged, with some seriously challenging terrain.

This is not the first time Apple's Emergency SOS feature has saved lost hikers from a potentially deadly canyon. Back in April, the feature saved three students from freezing to death in Utah Canyon, and earlier this year, two women were rescued in British Columbia. You can learn more about Emergency SOS by checking out our dedicated article.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless