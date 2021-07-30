The iPhone accounted for a record 41% of smartphone revenue last quarter

The iPhone accounted for a record 41% of smartphone revenue last quarter0
Apple's iPhone dominates when it comes to money
The total value of smartphones shipped in the second quarter reached $96 billion, an increase of 25% according to Counterpoint Research. It comes at a time when brands are facing supply issues, making the achievement all that more impressive.
Counterpoint Research attributes the iPhone’s continued success in recent months to high demand for the iPhone 12 series and Apple’s careful supply chain management during the quarter.
While other smartphone brands have been impacted by the global chip shortages, Apple has remained largely unaffected. It warned of headwinds during the current quarter, but those are mainly impacting previous-gen iPhones with older chipsets.
In other words, unless something goes horribly wrong, Apple shouldn’t face any big iPhone 12 issues in the coming months. The upcoming iPhone 13 series, due to hit shelves in September, is likely safe too.
Samsung was the world’s largest smartphone brand in the second quarter of 2021 and the second largest in terms of smartphone revenue, with a 15% share. That’s down from 17% in Q2 2020.
The South Korean giant shifted its focus towards premium smartphones in regions like the US where there were supply issues, meaning it maximized its revenue potential in a bad situation.
Samsung followed in a distant second place
Counterpoint claims that Samsung also diversified its portfolio in Europe, as well as India and Central and Latin America. Supply constraints are expected to continue into the second half of 2021, so it’ll be interesting to see how Samsung holds up.
Xiaomi was a huge winner on the shipment front, and it also posted nice gains in the revenue department. The Chinese brand reportedly accounted for 9% of global smartphone revenue, up from 6% a year ago.
The company continues to rely heavily on low-cost smartphones, but increased demand for mid-range smartphones in Europe and Southeast Asia provided a nice boost to overall revenue.
Demand for the premium Mi 11 series is said to have been strong too, adding an extra slice of revenue to the pile. Of course, it goes without mentioning that Huawei's exit from global markets has been a benefit.
Xiaomi continues to reap the benefits of Huawei's exit
Xiaomi has so far remained largely unaffected by the global chip shortages. While it’s unlikely to overtake Samsung in terms of revenue share, it may well become the number one brand by volume in the near future.
Oppo and Vivo matched Xiaomi’s performance with another 9% share of revenue each. That’s up from 7% and 6%, respectively. Global expansion and continue performance in China drove Oppo’s better results, whereas Vivo’s success was mainly attributed to its mid-range products.
