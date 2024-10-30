If you worry about losing your iPhone down an airplane toilet, you must watch this video

Airplane bathrooms do not have much space and if you have your smartphone in your pocket, there is a chance that the device will fall out of your pocket and dive right into the toilet. The lack of space in an airplane's lavatory could force you to contort your body into a strange shape that will result in you watching in horror as your handset slips out of your pocket, splashing you in the face as it winds up in the bowl.





The New York Post , Ally Case, who works for American Airlines as a member of the flight crew, had this unfortunate scenario play out just the other day. But You might think that members of the flight crew would know better not to put their phones in such a precarious position. But according to, Ally Case, who works for American Airlines as a member of the flight crew, had this unfortunate scenario play out just the other day. But as she told her 160,000 followers on TikTok , everything worked out okay and her iPhone 15 Pro survived due to one major reason. It was too big to get sucked down the hole in the toilet.









iPhone 15 Pro to kill the bacteria and make it safe to use. "You gotta really like [use] soap and water and Windex and sanitizer [to] wipe your phone like crazy," said Case, "because, obviously, it's just gross."



Just because your phone can still be pulled out of the airplane loo, it doesn't mean that you should immediately put it up to your ear and mouth and act like nothing happened. As Case explains, "So, the good news is that you won’t lose your phone. The bad news is that it sucks." But she did share the things she did to herto kill the bacteria and make it safe to use. "You gotta really like [use] soap and water and Windex and sanitizer [to] wipe your phone like crazy," said Case, "because, obviously, it’s just gross."

She admits to something that anyone with a phone that has fallen into any toilet feels. Despite spending plenty of time cleaning the phone until all of the germs were removed, the "clean-freak" said, "Even though I thoroughly cleaned my phone, I still feel like getting a new phone today. Because, eww."





The next time you board a plane and visit the lavatory mid-flight, be mindful of where your phone is resting in your pocket so that you don't end up having to fish it out of a dirty toilet.

