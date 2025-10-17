Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy

MsPooks
MsPooks
• 3h ago

You'll have better track record than the "analysts" by simply watching what Samsung is doing with folding displays. If they haven't figured out a creaseless display, you're not going to see a foldable iPhone. It's really that simple. Which means it's not going to happen in 2026, and I'd even wager 2027. Apple is nothing without Korea and China.

p51d007
p51d007
• 1h ago

The ghost of Steve Jobs is designing it, which means it will always be delayed. 😉

