iPhone 16 Pro slashed by $350 in China amid Apple's struggles and Xiaomi's rise

Maybe now is the time to book a low-cost flight to China?

Recently, we told you about how Apple has been struggling in its second-largest and incredibly important market – China. In fact, Q1 of 2025 was Cupertino's seventh consecutive quarter of decline in China (meanwhile, Xiaomi surges by 40%).

Now, Chinese online stores and sellers are offering major discounts on the iPhone 16 models – yes, including the iPhone 16 Pro – in an effort to boost sales as Apple continues to have problems. The price cuts come ahead of China's major mid-year shopping event, known as the "618 festival", which takes place on June 18.

For example, the popular JD.com platform is listing the iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) at 5,469 yuan (~$759 when directly converted), which is 2,530 yuan less than Apple's official price of 7,999 yuan (~$1,100 when directly converted).

Interestingly enough, the standard iPhone 16 (but with 256 GB storage) is also discounted, priced also at 5,469 yuan, down 1,530 yuan from its usual price of 6,999 yuan (~$970 when directly converted). These prices include government-issued digital product subsidies. Alibaba's Tmall is offering similar deals. After applying available coupons and subsidies, the iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) is being sold for 5,499 yuan, a discount of 2,500 yuan.



It remains unclear whether Apple is directly involved in these price cuts or whether they are being driven by the platforms themselves. In previous years, Apple has occasionally lowered prices during the "618" festival, either through its own promotions or indirectly via partner platforms and authorized resellers.

According to IDC analyst Will Wong, Apple appears to be repeating its promotional strategy from last year. By discounting certain models like the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple may be aligning its pricing to qualify for local government subsidies designed to support digital consumption.

Back in January, Apple launched rare promotions on its official site, offering discounts of up to 500 yuan (~$70 when directly converted). Chinese retailers have also historically offered similar limited-time deals around major sales events.

Despite the promotional efforts, Apple's smartphone shipments in China fell by 9% in the first quarter of this year. In contrast, domestic rivals such as Xiaomi and Huawei saw shipment growth of 40% and 10% respectively during the same period, like we reported earlier.
