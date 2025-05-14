iPhone 16 Pro slashed by $350 in China amid Apple's struggles and Xiaomi's rise

iPhone 16 Pro

It remains unclear whether Apple is directly involved in these price cuts or whether they are being driven by the platforms themselves. In previous years, Apple has occasionally lowered prices during the "618" festival, either through its own promotions or indirectly via partner platforms and authorized resellers.According to IDC analyst Will Wong, Apple appears to be repeating its promotional strategy from last year. By discounting certain models like the, Apple may be aligning its pricing to qualify for local government subsidies designed to support digital consumption.Back in January, Apple launched rare promotions on its official site, offering discounts of up to 500 yuan (~$70 when directly converted). Chinese retailers have also historically offered similar limited-time deals around major sales events.Despite the promotional efforts, Apple's smartphone shipments in China fell by 9% in the first quarter of this year. In contrast, domestic rivals such as Xiaomi and Huawei saw shipment growth of 40% and 10% respectively during the same period, like we reported earlier.