iPhone 15 Pro user found their phone swelling up as it wouldn't fit in a case

iPhone 15 Pro image posted by Leather_Cheerio_402





iPhone 15 Pro on Reddit. The phone looks misaligned and the display looks out of place. As first spotted by X user and techie Zaryab Khan Leather_Cheerio_402 posted a photo of theiron Reddit. The phone looks misaligned and the display looks out of place.





They say they bought the phone on Monday and as far as they can recall, it looked fine at that time and supposedly did not have cosmetic defects like some other units . They put a case on it about two days back and when it did not fit right, they realized that the phone was swelling.





The device is still working at the moment but assuming that a swollen battery is at the heart of the issue, it's usually best not to use it.





Leather_Cheerio_402 says that they reported the problem to an Apple Store but they asked them to take their unit to Verizon , which is where the phone was bought.





Given the recent reports that we have been seeing about the iPhone 15 Pro 's overheating issues, there could be a possible link between the two problems, but that might not necessarily be the case because even some earlier Apple devices, as well as Google and Samsung phones, have had similar problems in the past but they didn't always cause the units to expand.





Excessive heat can, in fact, cause a gas build-up within the battery and cause it to expand, which could be a potential fire hazard. If a phone looks like it's disassembling itself, it's a telltale sign that the battery is swollen.





iPhone 15 Pro 's overheating problem is a possible culprit. Previously, it was believed that the A17 Pro chip was causing the phone to heat up, but it now looks like Apple's Still, it's unusual for such problems to creep up so early in the ownership of a device, so the's overheating problem is a possible culprit. Previously, it was believed that the A17 Pro chip was causing the phone to heat up, but it now looks like Apple's efforts to make the phones lighter is what could be causing the problem.





iPhone 15 Pro from becoming the Hopefully, this is a one-off issue, otherwise, not only can it put users in danger but also prevent thefrom becoming the best phone of 2023



