Enhance your iPhone 15 experience to the max: Torras Upro MagSafe cases with kickstand

It’s the perfect time to order a couple of cases that would allow you to accessorize, customize, and make your experience with the new iPhone easier by providing hands-free or easy grip features. Apple’s new iPhone 15 series is now out and available to order! Just as before, these flagships come with a MagSafe ring on their back, making them shine at their best when paired with other magnetic accessories.It’s the perfect time to order a couple of cases that would allow you to accessorize, customize, and make your experience with the new iPhone easier by providing hands-free or easy grip features.









This is where Torras comes in — with its Upro Ostand cases that provide an innovative kickstand experience, and magnets in a Halbach array that ensures strong latching (18 N) for fast charging and proper functionality for your other MagSafe accessories.



Every one of the cases below has a retractable kickstand, which can double as an O-ring to allow you to hold the phone safely. Some provide a slimmer profile, others are more protective, or allow for more angles from the Ostand.





Torras Upro Ostand









The default Upro Ostand model offers all the basics in a slim package. Its matte finish provides for a soft touch with a classy feel to it. The case barely adds any bulk to the iPhone 15 , yet it has passed mil-spec drop tests from 8 ft high.



The metal ring on the back holds the strong 18 N magnet array and fits perfectly to MagSafe stands, pucks, and power banks. You can flip it out to instantly turn it into a kickstand.



The angle at which you can prop the iPhone up is highly adjustable, so whether you want to watch in landscape or take a video call in vertical mode — it can work for you. Additionally, you can place it anywhere to compose that perfect selfie or even slap it to a metal door, fridge, or anything else for hands-free operation in any scenario.





Torras Upro Ostand R













This opens up more opportunities for precise angle adjustment. But it also lets you rotate the ring sideways so your fingers go through it as you carry the phone around. Use your shiny new



The same formula as the Ostand above, but with an added twist — the Upro Ostand R has a rotating ring on the back, instead of it being stationary. This opens up more opportunities for precise angle adjustment. But it also lets you rotate the ring sideways so your fingers go through it as you carry the phone around. Use your shiny new iPhone 15 Pro without worrying about drops, as it's always secured to your hand. But fear not, inside that rotating ring, we have the same magnet arrangement for strong latching to any metal surface, charger, or MagSafe accessory.





Torras Upro Ostand SS













It’s still a semi-translucent design with a soft matte finish, so it enhances your grip and it lets the titanium of the iPhone 15 Pro show through in a stealthy, understated way.



Of course, the very same flipstand that gives the Ostand series their name is also present here. So, you can still watch shows, play games, or take video calls hands-free.



The cases above are quite protective, but still aim to keep things on the slim side. If you'd rather double your protection — the Upro Ostand SS adds a visible air cushion around the frame of the case. It has been tested to absorb 98% of shocks when the phone gets bumped around, and its drop protection now jumps to 18 ft as it defends the frame, cameras, and screen of the phone. It's still a semi-translucent design with a soft matte finish, so it enhances your grip and it lets the titanium of the iPhone 15 Pro show through in a stealthy, understated way. Of course, the very same flipstand that gives the Ostand series their name is also present here. So, you can still watch shows, play games, or take video calls hands-free.




