Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Apple preps iPad Pro powered by 2nm M6 processor with next-generation C2 in-house 5G modem

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Processors iPad
The M4 iPad Pro, released in 2024, has its real panel shown off. The seventh-gen iPad Pro is the first of Apple's tablets to use an OLED display.
The 2024 M4 iPad Pro, the last top-of-the-line iPad released, was the first to employ an OLED panel. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Apple has yet to start production of the M5 application processor, the chipset that will power a new iPad Pro model that will go into production later this year. While the M5 will be built by TSMC using its third-generation 3nm process node (N3P), there is already talk about a future iPad Pro model that will feature the 2nm M6 SoC under the hood. In addition, the M6 iPad Pro will also carry Apple's second-generation C2 5G modem chip. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this top-of-the-line iPad tablet will hit the marketplace in 2027.

Right now, all of Apple's iPads feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G modem and the M5 iPad Pro is expected to do likewise. If this report is legit, the 2027 M6 iPad Pro will be the first of Apple's tablets to use the tech giant's in-house 5G modem.  The C2 modem should be able to close the gap with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modem or perhaps even match it. Right now, the only Apple device using the C1 5G modem is the iPhone 16e.

The M6 iPad Pro should be released in 2027 as we previously mentioned. What we didn't say is that the launch could take place during the first half of the year, possibly during the spring. This would dovetail with the launch date of the most recent iPad Pro tablets which were the first Apple slates to feature an OLED display. Powered by the M4 chip, the seventh-generation top-of-the-line iPad Pro tablets hit the shelves last May.

Not much came in the box housing the M4 iPad Pro except for one powerful tablet with an OLED display. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Apple preps iPad Pro powered by 2nm M6 processor with next-generation C2 in-house 5G modem
Not much came in the box housing the M4 iPad Pro except for one powerful tablet with an OLED display. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Before the M6 iPad Pro surfaces in 2027, the M5 iPad Pro should begin mass production later this year. Don't expect a new design for Apple's priciest tablets since the M4 model not only added the OLED screens, it also made the tablets extremely thin. Apple could release the eighth-generation iPad Pro later this year or, more likely, early in 2026. That would dovetail with the rumored spring 2027 arrival of the M6 iPad Pro.

With the 2027 version featuring a 2nm processor, those looking to update their iPad Pro slate might want to wait a couple of years. The 2nm M6 chip should help the 2027 iPad Pro deliver faster performance and longer battery life.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless