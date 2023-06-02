Grab an iPad Mini (2021) with either 256GB or 64GB of storage at an extremely lower price from Best Buy while you can
Tablets with big displays are awesome for work and watching videos and your favorite TV series. But their giant proportions make them harder to carry around. So, if you're in the market for a new, more compact tablet, you will definitely want to check out the following deal.
At the moment, Best Buy has a really nice promotion on the latest generation of the iPad Mini, offering this sweet tablet at a $100 discount. This means you can get yourself a new iPad Mini (6th-gen) with 64GB of storage space for just $399.99. And in case you have a lot of photos of your dog or cat and think that 64GB won't be enough, you can go for the 256GB version instead, which is also discounted by $100 and can now be yours for only $549.99.
Now, don't get fooled by the iPad Mini's, well, mini proportions. This tiny tablet is actually a mobile powerhouse. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same silicon found in the iPhone 13 lineup, and we all know how powerful these phones are.
On top of its high-end performance, the iPad Mini comes with just a gorgeous 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display perfect for watching videos or TV series, all while mellowing out on your couch.
According to Apple, the iPad Mini has "all-day battery life," which means it should be perfectly capable of lasting you throughout the day without the need to charge it — with regular usage, of course. Also, cheers to Apple for deciding to ship the iPad Mini with a 20W power adapter. Manufacturers rarely offer charging bricks with their devices nowadays, so we must appreciate the gesture.
So, yeah, as you can see, the iPad Mini totally deserves the investment, and the best thing is that it can now be yours for even less. So get one from Best Buy at a discount while you can!
The iPad Mini even takes great photos. It comes equipped with 12MP main and selfie cameras. The main shooter can even capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps resolution. As for the front camera, it can shoot videos in up to 1080p at 60fps, which is also pretty great.
