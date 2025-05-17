At up to $200 off, the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) is a bargain just waiting to be snatched up
The 128GB version is selling for $100 off, while the 512GB model can be yours at a sweet $200 discount. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you've been holding out for the perfect moment to grab a new iPad Air, this is it. Right now, Amazon is offering a fantastic $100 discount on the 11-inch version of the 2024 model, bringing the price down to just under $500 for the Wi-Fi version with 128GB of storage.
In case you think that 128GB won't be enough, the 512GB variant is also discounted, selling for $200 off its price. This means you can get one for south of $700 instead of its usual price of about $900.
While it's not the latest iteration of the iPad Air anymore, this tablet is still worth getting, as it strikes the perfect balance between power and price. With the blazing-fast M2 chip under the hood, it's built to tackle everything from intense multitasking to graphics-heavy gaming without breaking a sweat.
Its 11-inch LCD display is equally impressive, boasting a sharp 2360 x 1640 resolution while delivering vibrant visuals. Sure, it’s not OLED, but it still offers a great viewing experience for movies, shows, and everyday browsing. Just keep in mind that its brightness may not be ideal for extended outdoor use in direct sunlight.
So, in short, Amazon's deal makes an already fantastic device even harder to resist. You're getting a powerhouse of a tablet at a seriously tempting price, and who doesn't love saving a bit of cash, right? Therefore, don't waste any more time and get your iPad Air with M2 chip today!
Stylus lovers are in for a treat, as our friend here also supports the Apple Pencil Pro. This means you can enjoy the stylus's haptic feedback, squeeze feature, and unique Barrel Roll function that lets you adjust brush angles.
