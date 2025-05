At up to $200 off, the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) is a bargain just waiting to be snatched up

Save $200 on the 512GB 11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) $200 off (22%) Get the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) with 512GB of storage in Gray for $200 off. The tablet delivers fast performance thanks to its M2 chip, while its 11-inch LCD display ensures you’ll enjoy your favorite TV series in great quality. The slate is a real treat at its current price, so don’t miss out! Buy at Amazon 11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) Gray, Wi-Fi, 128GB: Save $100! $100 off (17%) If you don’t need 512GB of storage, feel free to go for the 128GB variant instead. This bad boy is available at a sweet $100 discount and can be yours for just under $500. Buy at Amazon



While it's not the latest iteration of the iPad Air anymore, this tablet is still worth getting, as it strikes the perfect balance between power and price. With the blazing-fast M2 chip under the hood, it's built to tackle everything from intense multitasking to graphics-heavy gaming without breaking a sweat.



Its 11-inch LCD display is equally impressive, boasting a sharp 2360 x 1640 resolution while delivering vibrant visuals. Sure, it’s not OLED, but it still offers a great viewing experience for movies, shows, and everyday browsing. Just keep in mind that its brightness may not be ideal for extended outdoor use in direct sunlight.



Stylus lovers are in for a treat, as our friend here also supports the Apple Pencil Pro . This means you can enjoy the stylus's haptic feedback, squeeze feature, and unique Barrel Roll function that lets you adjust brush angles.

So, in short, Amazon's deal makes an already fantastic device even harder to resist. You're getting a powerhouse of a tablet at a seriously tempting price, and who doesn't love saving a bit of cash, right? Therefore, don't waste any more time and get your iPad Air with M2 chip today!

If you've been holding out for the perfect moment to grab a new iPad Air, this is it. Right now, Amazon is offering a fantastic $100 discount on the 11-inch version of the 2024 model , bringing the price down to just under $500 for the Wi-Fi version with 128GB of storage.In case you think that 128GB won't be enough, the 512GB variant is also discounted, selling for $200 off its price. This means you can get one for south of $700 instead of its usual price of about $900.