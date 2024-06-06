Here's how AI-created "smart replies" will make iOS Mail and Siri more useful



The days are few between now and Monday which is when Apple will preview the AI features that it is adding to iOS 18 this year in what has been tipped as the largest update in iOS history. According to AppleInsider , one of the apps that will get an AI makeover this year is the iOS Mail app. I remember when this was the app you needed to send and receive email on the original iPhone. But once the App Store opened for business and Google released the Gmail app, the iOS Mail app lost much of its usefulness.

Don't you love hearing the "swoosh" from Apple's native Mail app?







To be honest with you, I like to use the iOS Mail app to send emails because there is nothing more satisfying than pressing the send button and hearing that "swoosh" signifying that the mail has been sent. Today's report indicates that "Project BlackPearl" will be used to give iOS Mail a massive AI makeover in iOS 18 . Search results in the AI-powered iOS Mail app will allow users to send "Smart Replies" to emails created by Apple's on-device Ajax LLM (Large Language Module).









Such a feature is a huge time saver and is perfect for companies that need to respond to huge amounts of customer emails. Using the "Smart Reply" feature, an answer is quickly generated on-device by AI and the user can even request that a response be created by AI using a more professional style. Besides Mail, "Smart Reply" is expected to be available to Siri and Messages users.





Using "Smart Reply" will allow an iPhone user to adjust the tone of responses using other options besides making them sound more professional. These emails could be re-written by AI to sound more friendly, or written to be more easily understood by the targeted recipient.





Project BlackPearl will also allow emails to be placed in categories based on the content of the email. Time-sensitive emails will also be identified. According to those familiar with Apple's plans, email will be classified and placed into a pre-defined category such as:

Commerce

News

Other

Promotions

Social

Transaction

These categories could be used by Siri to help the virtual assistant identify different types of email. One new feature that I'm looking forward to will allow Siri to summarize emails, email threads, and certain types of text.





AppleInsider says that it has learned from those familiar with the matter that in iOS 18 and macOS 15, the following kinds of text-based content can be summarized:



