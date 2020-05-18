Android, iOS devices can help patients remotely test for coronavirus
Thanks to a wand offered by a company called Butterfly Network (via Engadget),there is a way for physicians to perform a remote COVID-19 test from the relative safety of a patient's home. With the wand, a doctor can perform an ultrasound test on a patient's lungs by connecting the wand to an iOS or Android phone. The firm's website notes, "Lung ultrasound has been proven effective in detecting pulmonary involvement and avoiding cross-contamination in suspected COVID-19 patients."
Besides the convenience of using a small wand and a phone, there is also a huge price difference. An ultrasound machine could cost a hospital as much as $75,000 while the Butterfly iQ wand is priced at $2,000 with an annual individual membership fee of $420 for an individual physician. A team of five clinicians will pay $1,200 for a professional team membership for a year and hospitals can request a quote on unlimited licensing. According to the company, the iQ can be purchased if "You are a physician or other practitioner in good standing and licensed by the law of the state in which you practice to use or order the use of the device. Or, you are purchasing the device pursuant to a valid prescription or order from such a physician or practitioner for use in professional practice as authorized by law."
Butterfly's website includes a free training course on how to use the wand, how to perform a lung ultrasound, and how to interpret the findings and how they related to COVID-19. Those finishing the course will receive a certificate of completion. Again, to be clear, the wand can be prescribed to a patient who can use it from home, but it is up to a medical professional to make a diagnosis.