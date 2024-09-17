Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Not all iPhones that support iOS 18 will get this amazing iOS 18 feature

Now that the iOS 18 update is live and roaming across the globe, hundreds of millions of people will be heading to Settings > General > Software Update, if they've disabled their automatic updates.

While iOS 18 brings an amazing set of new features, enhancements, and all kinds of software whistles and bells, not every iPhone that supports iOS 18 will get all that iOS 18 has to offer.

For example, Apple's Music Haptics feature – the one that makes your phone vibrate in tune with the song that you're playing – will only make it back to the iPhone 12 series. Meanwhile, the iOS 18 update is reaching devices as old as the iPhone XR and XS.

Apple's Music Haptics is an exciting accessibility feature designed to enhance the Apple Music experience on iPhones. It cleverly uses the phone’s Taptic Engine, Apple’s haptic feedback system, to translate music into "taps, textures, and subtle vibrations" that sync with the song’s audio.

This feature is especially beneficial for those with hearing impairments, allowing them to literally feel the music as it's playing. While it primarily works with Apple Music, it’s also compatible with Apple Music Classical and Shazam. We're talking millions of songs here, which is great! Plus, it will even integrate with some third-party apps, as long as the iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular.

To try it out, simply head to the Settings > Accessibility and toggle on the "Music Haptics" option. When activated, a special icon appears on the Now Playing screen in the Apple Music app. You can easily tap it to pause or resume the haptic feedback. Again, Music Haptics is available globally on iPhone 12 and newer models, provided they’re running iOS 18.

In celebration of the launch, Apple Music has introduced curated playlists like Haptics Beats and Haptics Bass, filled with songs designed to showcase the new vibrations and taps. Some users have already begun experimenting, with some playfully comparing the sound to an "Atari game" when the phone is placed on a surface. Whether you agree or not, it’s definitely worth checking out for yourself!

iOS 18: a big update, but we're waiting for iOS 18.1




iOS 18 is considered a significant update in the history of Apple's mobile operating system, not only due to the number of new features, but also because it sets the stage for future advancements in artificial intelligence.

However, this update is unusual in that many of its features, as seen in the public and developer betas, don’t have a set release date. A number of the most anticipated features did not launch with the initial iOS 18 release in September and will roll out later.

To get a clearer picture of what’s coming, the latest public beta highlights some upcoming features but leaves out many of the AI-related enhancements. These are expected to be included in iOS 18.1, which will require some additional patience.

Overall, iOS 18 brings several enhancements to home screen customization, including more flexible app icon placement and icon color tinting. The Control Center is now customizable and paginated, giving users more control over their experience. Additionally, lock screen shortcuts can now be adjusted.

Key apps like Photos have received a redesign, though feedback from beta testers has been mixed. The Mail app will soon feature an AI-powered redesign with improved categorization later this year. Messages will introduce new effects, the ability to schedule texts, and support for RCS messaging.

Safari includes new Highlights cards and an enhanced Reader mode, while apps can now be locked using Face ID. Apple Notes has added Live Audio Transcription, automatic math calculations, and more robust editing options.

The Wallet app introduces a feature called Tap to Cash, enabling private payments between two iPhones, effectively turning your device into a mobile POS system.

Lastly, all passwords and credentials are now organized in a new dedicated Passwords app.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless