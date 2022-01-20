Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Software updates

No more iOS 14 security patches, Apple confirms they were a temporary thing

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
No more iOS 14 security patches, Apple confirms they were a temporary thing
It is no secret that the launch of iOS 15 back in September was a rocky one. Knowing that Apple said it would continue to support the previous version with security patches. That meant iPhone owners wouldn’t necessarily have to update their devices to stay secure, and Apple would have the time it needed to patch the more serious bugs of the new version.

Many initially thought that this was a new approach the company was taking towards OS updates. However, in a reply to ArsTechnica, Apple referenced a support page from September 2021 that clearly reads iOS 14 security updates would only be for “a period of time.” On the other hand, Apple seems to have given mixed signals at the time, as the features page for iOS 15 says users can "continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates."

To put things simply, it was never the tech giant’s intention to support older versions of its operating system. As a result, last week, the iOS 14.8.1 update simply disappeared as an option for users that are yet to update to the new version. The only option now is to transition to the latest one, which is iOS 15.2.1.

Frankly, Apple has also been a bit tight-lipped about its OS updates timeline and keeps most of the information behind closed doors. Of course, while frustrating for users, that works perfectly for the company. By staying vague, it has all the leeway it could need to readjust the “truth”.

In this case, though, it really seems like this was just a grace period for users to avoid major issues with the new software while also staying protected. iOS 15, now that it is all patched up, is a decent update, so transitioning to it is not the worst thing you can do out there.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 on February 9
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 on February 9
Apple Podcasts now has a "Listen With" section with recommendations from famous people
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple Podcasts now has a "Listen With" section with recommendations from famous people
Apple stops downgrades from iOS 15.2.1 as well, intros a new iOS update policy
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple stops downgrades from iOS 15.2.1 as well, intros a new iOS update policy
Stellar new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cheaper than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Stellar new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cheaper than ever before
-$80
Pre-order mophie's 3-in-1 travel charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
by Alan Friedman,  0
Pre-order mophie's 3-in-1 travel charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
Instagram 'Paid Subscriptions' is official: testing begins in the US
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Instagram 'Paid Subscriptions' is official: testing begins in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless