Threads by Instagram may soon be giving us for free that edit button that X is charging us for





The information was initially shared by Mobile Developer and Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on X, adding a screenshot of what the feature will look like when it goes live. This will be huge considering that it is expected that this capability will be available at no extra cost.





#Threads is working on the ability to edit posts within 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/TlyoieQNcM — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 21, 2023





The edit button is a highly requested feature by Threads users. It would allow users to fix typos or errors in their posts, or to add additional information. It would also give users more control over their content, as they would be able to edit their posts after they have been published — as long as it is done within that five minute window.





Instagram's head honcho, Adam Mosseri, has been very active on Threads and sharing with the community his plans for future features and what his team is currently working on. It so happens that, to an extent, he shared this same update with the community in a list of upcoming features for the platform.





Given this, and considering how quickly all the previously promised features have continued to roll out, I wouldn't think we will have to wait too long to see this one go live. Threads will also need to push out as many useful features as possible in order to reach and surpass the popularity of X, which may be seeing another mass exodus soon if indications that it will become an entirely paid platform end up panning out

Meta is developing an edit button for Threads, the social media app that is part of Instagram and aims to compete with X (Twitter) for the top spot in that category. The edit button would let users edit their posts within five minutes of publishing them.