Instagram will soon have a new "practice mode" feature for live video sessions
Going live can be a stressful experience, and having something go wrong only adds to that. The situation is vaguely similar to that of TV channels, for example, who usually have the time and means to prepare before they air.
From the looks of it, turning on Practice Mode seems to be very straightforward. Once you go to the LIVE tab, you get two options: Public and Practice, and you simply choose the one you need. Instagram says the feature is coming soon to the social media platform.
You can now schedule broadcasts on Instagram!
While you do have to wait a bit more for the new Practice Mode, you won’t have to for the other new feature Instagram is releasing, which lets you schedule a live broadcast. You can schedule it up to 90 days in advance and notify your followers in advance.
Of course, other platforms like YouTube, for instance, have had a scheduling feature for way longer. Others like TikTok and Facebook have also had one for a while, so it seems like Instagram is a bit late to the party.