Instagram users can now reset suggested content across Explore, Reels and Feed

Meta announced a very helpful feature for Instagram users: the ability to reset content recommendations. The new feature is an addition to an already existing one that allows users to curate what they see in their recommendations.

Starting today, if you really want a fresh start on Instagram, you can clear your recommended content across Explore, Reels and Feed. Keep in mind though that it will take time for your recommendations to personize again, as this is based on the content and accounts you interact with.

Meta revealed that Instagram users who decide to reset the content recommendations will also have the option to review the accounts they’re following and unfollow any that share content they no longer want to see, which is a very useful trick.

Want of fresh start on Instagram? | Image credits: Instagram

According to Meta, this new feature is now being tested with select Instagram users, but it will be rolled out globally very soon. After resetting your content recommendations, you’ll be able to start curating what you see on your Explore page by simply tapping the three dots in the corner of posts and selecting “Interested.” While this isn’t really necessary, it will definitely speed up the curation process.

Although the new feature primarily focuses on teens at the moment, it will be available for everyone when Instagram ends the testing phase. It’s also worth mentioning that the addition of the new feature doesn’t remove already existing features like the ability to mark content as “Interested” or “Not Interested,” as well as the “Hidden Words” feature to hide content with certain words or phrases in the caption.

Reset suggested content on Instagram | Image credits: Instagram

On top of that, Meta offers a new way for teens in the US, UK, Canada and Australia to choose topics they want to see more of, including anything from books and travel to cooking and sports.
