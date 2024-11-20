Instagram users can now reset suggested content across Explore, Reels and Feed

Want of fresh start on Instagram? | Image credits: Instagram

According to Meta, this new feature is now being tested with select Instagram users, but it will be rolled out globally very soon. After resetting your content recommendations, you’ll be able to start curating what you see on your Explore page by simply tapping the three dots in the corner of posts and selecting “Interested.” While this isn’t really necessary, it will definitely speed up the curation process.Although the new feature primarily focuses on teens at the moment, it will be available for everyone when Instagram ends the testing phase. It’s also worth mentioning that the addition of the new feature doesn’t remove already existing features like the ability to mark content as “Interested” or “Not Interested,” as well as the “Hidden Words” feature to hide content with certain words or phrases in the caption.