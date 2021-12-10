Instagram Playback 2021 now availablе: a compilation of memorable Stories to share with your friends

Instagram's Playback 2021 is now available for a short time

The tool is now rolling out to users, and it is a limited-time feature available just for the next several weeks, marking the end of the year 2021. You will be getting a message at the top of your Instagram feed that's going to invite you to check out your Playback of 2021.







The feature will showcase special moments for you from the year, and it is basically a compilation of your 2021 stories. Of course, you will be able to add or remove stories from the tool before you share your 2021 Playback with your friends and followers on the social media platform.







Other recent Instagram features you may like

