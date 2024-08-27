Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Instagram introduces more creative tools with new fonts, animations, and longer carousels

Instagram is rolling out a suite of updates designed to spark creativity and make it easier for users to personalize their content. These enhancements include exciting additions like new fonts, text animations, and effects for Reels and Stories, along with the ability to add text and stickers directly onto photos and carousels. Additionally, users can now showcase more of their experiences by including up to 20 photos and videos in a single carousel post.

The revamped text tool for Reels and Stories offers a simplified interface and a range of new fonts, animations, and effects. Users can access these options by tapping the text button within the text tool, allowing them to effortlessly experiment with different combinations and discover their own unique style.

Adding text and stickers to photos and carousels is now simpler than ever. After selecting a photo from their gallery, users can tap the text button to access the new text tool and incorporate their chosen fonts. They can also layer additional images by tapping the gallery button and experiment with sticker shapes by tapping on the sticker itself.

Instagram's new text based creative tools | Image credit — Instagram

The ability to create carousels with up to 20 photos and videos provides users with expanded storytelling capabilities. Whether capturing a special moment or showcasing a collection of images and videos, the longer carousel format allows for greater creative expression.


Whether you're a seasoned creator or just starting to explore your creative side, these new tools and features offer exciting possibilities to elevate your Instagram presence and share your unique stories with the world. As Instagram continues to evolve and introduce new features, it will be interesting to see how users leverage these tools to push the boundaries of creativity and storytelling on the platform.
Johanna Romero
