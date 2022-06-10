 Google Tasks gains an important new feature for mobile and desktop - PhoneArena
Google Tasks gains an important new feature for mobile and desktop

Google has added a new feature to its Google Tasks app. Tasks allow you to make reminders and create to-do lists and a simple but powerful new feature is being added to Tasks that frankly, should have been on the app before. This new feature will allow you to put a star on any task to highlight the importance of a particular task. For example, you can use the star to designate tasks that you consider to be a higher priority.

Other similar apps such as Microsoft To-Do also allow users to put a star next to a particularly important task in order to help the user quickly find those that are more important than others. Google said in announcing the new feature, "We hope this update makes it easier for you to prioritize your tasks and quickly navigate to important tasks across your projects." It will be offered to users of both the desktop and mobile versions of Google Tasks.                     

On the Google Workspace blog the company wrote, "In Google Tasks, you can now mark important tasks with a star. This is similar to functionality that already exists in Drive today.

Google started rolling out the feature on Wednesday, June 8th. Still, it might take 15 days or more to arrive to everyone so don't start freaking out if it hasn't landed on your phone by the time June 23rd comes around. Sometimes it takes a little bit longer for an update to arrive at its destination.

To install Google Task on Android, click right here. To download the app on iOS, tap on this link. Once you have your tasks starred, you can view them and sort them quickly.
