Rugged Motorola Defy (2021) images and specs are leaked

Nearly a couple of weeks ago we told you about a report claiming that Motorola was bringing back the Defy brand that it first offered back in 2010. Back then, Motorola was one of the leading manufacturers of Android handsets riding on the terrific success of the Motorola DROID which was one of the first phones to successfully take on the Apple iPhone. Eventually Moto lost its mojo and had to start from scratch with its alphabet soup of low-end models.





Motorola worked its way from budget models to mid-range handsets and then its return to flagship territory with the Motorola Edge line (the Edge+ , in particular, with its waterfall display, 90Hz refresh rate, solid camera performance, and a long lasting 5000mAh battery, was impressive).









pic.twitter.com/DU7jScOeCq — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 16, 2021 Today, tipster Evan Blass disseminated images and specs of the Motorola Defy (2021) featuring a teardrop notch. Classified as a rugged phone, the Defy (2021) is considered by the manufacturer to be Dust, Water, and Drop proof and carries an IP68 rating; Motorola claims that it is protected from drops measuring up to 6 feet.

The specs leaked by Blass reveal that the Defy (2021) will be offered in Black and forged Green sporting a 6.5-inch HD+ Gorilla Glass Victus protected display. The resolution is 720 x 1600 with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is usable with wet fingers.





As expected, the Defy (2021) will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset according to the data obtained by Bass, and there will be 4GB of memory inside along with 64GB of expandable storage. On the back we should find a 48MP f/1.8 main camera with a 2MP depth sensor and a 25MP Macro camera for close ups. An 8MP front-facing selfie camera is onboard.





A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on and not only does the Defy (2021) feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, Motorola is including a power adapter in the box. Ah, don't you like it when phone manufacturers go old school? Unfortunately, speaking of old, Android 10 will apparently be pre-installed with an update to Android 11 in the works. Android 12, which will be disseminated this September, may not be offered to Defy (2021) owners.